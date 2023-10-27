In Week 5 vs. the Dolphins, Daniel Jones suffered a neck injury and did not return to the game. Backup QB Tyrod Taylor came in and finished the game for New York. At first Jones’ injury was downplayed and there was hope he’d return in a week or two.

However, head coach Brina Daboll told the media today that Jones has already been ruled out for Week 8. That means Tyrod Taylor will be starting his third straight game for the Giants in 2023. New York got a much-needed win in Week 7 vs. the Commanders, but they’ll have a tough game in Week 8 vs. the Jets. Their defensive line is going to be a problem for the Giants.

Tyrod Taylor will start for the Giants in Week 8 vs. the Jets

BREAKING: Daniel Jones is OUT for Sunday’s game vs #Jets. Tyrod Taylor starts again for #Giants pic.twitter.com/dGnbjaTp8E — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) October 27, 2023



Unfortunately, the Giants’ QB1 is out again this Sunday with a neck injury. In 2021, Daniel Jones had a similar neck injury to what he’d currently dealing with. The 26-year-old missed six games that season. After already being ruled out for this Sunday, this will be Jones’ third straight game missed. New York is in a tough position with their bye not until Week 13. We’re only in Week 8 right now. If Jones continues to miss time, the Giants will start Tyrod Taylor.

The veteran QB is in his second year with the Giants and has made two career starts for New York. He is 1-1 in those games. Taylor and the Giants lost to Buffalo in Week 6 and beat the Commanders in Week 7. He had not started this many games in a row since 2021 when he was with Houston.

Daboll said Daniel Jones is OUT for Sunday. He was listed as questionable last week. Daboll was non-committal on if Jones will play again this season because he doesn’t have a crystal ball. Daboll said they’ll see where Jones is at next week. — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) October 27, 2023



Media members began to question whether Daniel Jones is the right fit for the Giants after watching two starts from Tyrod Taylor. In five starts for New York in 2023, Jones threw for two touchdowns in a game one time. Tyrod Taylor did that once in just two starts with the Giants. It’s also been argued that the offense has simply looked more in sync with Taylor at QB.

However, people forget that the Giant did not have Saquon Barkley for three weeks. Jones and the Giants’ offense struggled mightily in those games. Since Taylor has been the starter due to Jones’ injury, Barkley has been back and healthy for the Giants. Having a Pro Bowl RB like Saquon makes a huge difference in how well New York performs offensively. For now, Tyrod Taylor will do his best until Jones can return from injury. During a media session on Friday, Brian Daboll could not give a definite answer for when Daniel Jones will return.