NFL

New York Giants vs New York Jets Odds, Picks, Line: Week 8 NFL Predictions

Author image
Joe Lyons
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
USATSI 21515653 168397130 lowres
USATSI 21515653 168397130 lowres

It’s an all-New York encounter as the Giants and Jets meet in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season. Find the odds and lines here as well as our picks for the clash.

Giants vs Jets Picks 

  • New York Jets -3.0 (-110)
  • Garrett Wilson first touchdown scorer (+650)
$1,000 Welcome Bonus For Sports Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.

Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.

 Claim Offer

Giants vs Jets Pick 1: New York Jets -3.0 (-110 with BetOnline)

Many thought that the New York Jets’ season was done and dusted when Aaron Rodgers tore his achilles in the season opener against Buffalo. Despite a rocky start which saw the Jets go 1-3, Zach Wilson has turned it up a notch in recent weeks.

The former second overall pick went head-to-head in impressive fashion with Patrick Mahomes in a game that the Jets arguably should’ve won, before recording two straight wins against the Denver Broncos and Super Bowl runner-up Philadelphia Eagles.

The Giants have looked poor all season long despite stringing two wins together against the Cardinals and Commanders – but this matchup is destined to be dominated by the Jets, and we’re happy taking the visitors spread at -3.0.

Giants vs Jets Pick 2: Garrett Wilson first touchdown scorer (+650 with BetOnline)

Garrett Wilson is highly regarded as one of the most talented young receivers in the NFL and his chemistry with Wilson is growing each week. He’s only caught two touchdown passes this season, but the best is yet to come from the 23-year-old.

Those six points both came in the opening two outings and he’s been fairly quiet since, but this is a golden opportunity to put another on the board in an important matchup which can give the Jets a winning record for 2023.

The first touchdown scorer market adds extra value rather than an anytime selection, with odds of +650 certainly enticing.

Giants vs Jets Odds and Line

  • Moneyline: New York Giants: +130 | New York Jets: -150
  • Point Spread: Giants (+3.0) -110 | Jets (-3.0) -110
  • Total Points: Over 36.5 –110 | Under 36.5 -110
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
View All Posts By Joe Lyons
Author Image

Joe Lyons

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
View All Posts By Joe Lyons

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
USATSI 21712576 168397130 lowres
NFL

LATEST LA Chargers vs Chicago Bears Odds, Picks, Line: Week 8 NFL Predictions

Author image Joe Lyons  •  52min
Daniel Jones Giants pic 1
NFL
Giants Injury Report: Daniel Jones (neck) will miss his third straight game this weekend for New York
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  53min

In Week 5 vs. the Dolphins, Daniel Jones suffered a neck injury and did not return to the game. Backup QB Tyrod Taylor came in and finished the game for…

px9ve5dee5at4oyseivu
NFL
Multiple New York Jets Players Now Unhappy With Current Roles
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  2h

The New York Jets made some noise before their bye week, defeating the Philadelphia Eagles thanks to a dominating performance from their defense. They are something of a pleasant surprise,…

USATSI 21515653 168397130 lowres
NFL
New York Giants vs New York Jets Odds, Picks, Line: Week 8 NFL Predictions
Author image Joe Lyons  •  2h
Derrick Henry Titans pic
NFL
Titans Rumors: NFL insiders think teams could try and make a deal with Tennessee for Derrick Henry before the deadline
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  3h
USATSI 21391489 168397130 lowres
NFL
San Francisco 49ers vs Cincinnati Bengals Odds, Picks, Line: Week 8 NFL Predictions
Author image Joe Lyons  •  3h
NFL betting
NFL
How To Bet On The NFL In California – CA Sports Betting Sites
Author image Lee Astley  •  3h
Arrow to top