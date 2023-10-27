It’s an all-New York encounter as the Giants and Jets meet in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season. Find the odds and lines here as well as our picks for the clash.

Giants vs Jets Picks

Giants vs Jets Pick 1: New York Jets -3.0 (-110 with BetOnline)

Many thought that the New York Jets’ season was done and dusted when Aaron Rodgers tore his achilles in the season opener against Buffalo. Despite a rocky start which saw the Jets go 1-3, Zach Wilson has turned it up a notch in recent weeks.

The former second overall pick went head-to-head in impressive fashion with Patrick Mahomes in a game that the Jets arguably should’ve won, before recording two straight wins against the Denver Broncos and Super Bowl runner-up Philadelphia Eagles.

The Giants have looked poor all season long despite stringing two wins together against the Cardinals and Commanders – but this matchup is destined to be dominated by the Jets, and we’re happy taking the visitors spread at -3.0.

Giants vs Jets Pick 2: Garrett Wilson first touchdown scorer (+650 with BetOnline)

Garrett Wilson is highly regarded as one of the most talented young receivers in the NFL and his chemistry with Wilson is growing each week. He’s only caught two touchdown passes this season, but the best is yet to come from the 23-year-old.

Those six points both came in the opening two outings and he’s been fairly quiet since, but this is a golden opportunity to put another on the board in an important matchup which can give the Jets a winning record for 2023.

The first touchdown scorer market adds extra value rather than an anytime selection, with odds of +650 certainly enticing.

Giants vs Jets Odds and Line

Moneyline: New York Giants: +130 | New York Jets: -150

Giants (+3.0) -110 | Jets (-3.0) -110 Total Points: Over 36.5 –110 | Under 36.5 -110