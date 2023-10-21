How To Bet On The New York Giants vs Washington Commanders In New York – NY Sports Betting Sites

Bet on the New York Giants vs Washington Commanders in New York as the pair meet on Sunday at the MetLife Stadium. Our best NY sports betting sites will also allow betting in ANY US State and there’s also $500 in free bets to claim.



The Giants and Commanders will meet for an incredible 183rd time this Sunday, with New York leading the series 106-71 (5 ties) – but, despite this head-to-head dominance, the Giants will head into the match without a win from their last four this season.

New York Giants vs Washington Commanders Odds

There are many Giants vs Commanders betting options for the NFL Sunday game – we’ve listed some of the popular options below.

Moneyline Betting

The moneyline betting requires you to just bet on a team to win. The betting between the Giants @ Commanders sees Washington as the favorites at -150 and so a $100 bet on them would return a profit of $66.67. Or if you fancy the Giants to get a much-needed win, a $100 win at +125 would profit $125.00.

New York Giants +125

Washington Commanders -150

Over/Under NFL Betting



This over/under NFL betting market requires you to decide if a match will have more, or less points set by the sportsbook.

In today’s match – you can bet on Over 38.5 total points at -115, which would net a $90.91 profit. Or under 38.5 points (or less than), where the return and odds -105 would be $90.91.

Over 38.5 -110

Under 38.5 -110

Handicap Betting for NFL



NFL Handicap betting is often more popular when games are a bit more one-sided.

The US betting site will give a team a head start (or deficit) in points before the match has begun in order to try and even things up.

For example – you can bet on the Giants with a +2.5 point start at -105, with a $100 bet on this returning $95.24

New York Giants (+ 2.5) – 105

Washington Commanders (- 2.5) -115