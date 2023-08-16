NFL

George Pickens Is More Talented Than Justin Jefferson, Ryan Clark Says

Anthony R. Cardenas
Sports Editor
Justin Jefferson has quickly become arguably the best wide receiver in the NFL. He has played three years in the league, eclipsing the 1,400 yard receiving mark each time, and leading the league with 1,809 yards this last season. Named as a Pro Bowler and given All-Pro team honors in each season, Jefferson even garnered some MVP votes, the most of any non-quarterback.

Pickens Is More Talented Than Justin Jefferson, Says Ryan Clark

But according to ESPN analyst Ryan Clark, there is a wide receiver in the NFL that is more talented than Jefferson.

Now, arguing about who is the best at something is often subjective. While we can all agree that Jefferson is one of the most talented wide receivers we have ever seen, there are those who believe that there are better and more effective pass catchers out there. Tyreek Hill and Davante Adams both receive deserved recognition, and names like AJ Brown, Stefon Diggs, and Cooper Kupp get thrown around in the conversation as well.

But Clark went a completely different way. When talking about the Steelers (his former team) on NFL Live on Wednesday, Clark shocked some of his co-hosts by saying that Pittsburgh wide receiver George Pickens is “much more talented” than Jefferson. His explanation was that Pickens has untapped potential, as he was used incorrectly while playing at Georgia.

Jefferson Had Better Than Double The Numbers Last Year

Clark says that Mike Tomlin mentioned that the coaching staff at Georgia didn’t do much to help in Pickens’ development, and that they certainly didn’t try to “raise him”.

Perhaps we will see some of that untapped potential be unleashed this coming year, because we haven’t seen much of what Clark was talking about quite yet. Pickens played in all 17 games last season, and caught 52 balls for 801 yards and 4 touchdowns. By comparison, Justin Jefferson had an 8-game stretch in which he gained 969 yards and scored 5 touchdowns on 65 catches.

Jefferson had more than twice the amount of total receiving yards as Pickens.

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content.
