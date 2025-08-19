NFL

Free agent Gabe Davis is expected to meet with Buffalo and Pittsburgh

Zach Wolpin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Gabe Davis Jags pic

Following four years with the Bills, WR Gabe Davis signed with the Jaguars ahead of 2024. Jacksonville gave him a three-year, $39 million contract. That deal included $24 million guarenteed. 

After a disappointing first season with the Jaguars, the team released Davis this offseason. The 26-year-old is a free agent this offseason. NFL insider Jordan Schultz said that Gabe Davis met with the Steelers on Tuesday, and he’ll meet with Buffalo this week. Is a possible reunion with Buffalo in store for Davis?

Will Gabe Davis sign with a team ahead of the 2025 season?


In 2024, Jaguars WR Gabe Davis played in 10 of the team’s 17 games and made nine starts. He missed the final six games of the season due to a meniscus injury. Davis finished the season with 20 catches for 239 yards and two touchdowns. With that disappointing production, the team decided to part ways with Gabe Davis this offseason. Just 14 months after they signed him to a three-year contract.

Earlier this offseason, Gabe Davis reportedly met with the Steelers. However, Pittsburgh had concerns about his knee injury. On Tuesday, August 19, the 26-year-old had a follow-up visit with the Steelers. That was first reported by NFL insider Jordan Schultz. He also noted that Davis will meet with the Buffalo Bills this week.

Along with the Bills and Steelers, Gave Davis has reportedly met with the Saints, Giants, and 49ers. If he’s healthy, a reunion with Buffalo makes sense for the Davis. His most productive seasons in the NFL came with Josh Allen in Buffalo. Davis had a career-high 48 catches for 836 yards in 2022. In his time with the Bills, Davis had at least six receiving touchdowns each season.

Pittsburgh would be another legitimate option for Gabe Davis in 2025. DK Metcalf is the WR1 for the Steelers. If he can get back to his level of production from 2023, Davis could easily be Pittsburgh’s WR2. At his best, Gabe Davis is an explosive big-play WR. What team will take a chance on Davis ahead of the 2025 season? Week 1 is right around the corner.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
Zach Wolpin

