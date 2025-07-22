Last season, Josh Allen and the Bills went 13-4 and easily won the AFC East. Buffalo was the #2 seed in the AFC playoffs and made a run to the conference championship.

Unfortunately, Buffalo ran into the buzzsaw that is Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. The 2024 season was a career-best year for Bills RB James Cook. His 16 rushing touchdowns led the NFL. With that production, Cook is seeking a contract extension from Buffalo. He is reporting to training camp for the Bills, but it’s unclear how much he’ll participate in on-field activities. Ian Rapoport called Cook a “potential hold-in candidate.”

James Cook is eligible for a contract extension with the Bills

Bills RB James Cook will report to training camp amid contract talks, per @TomPelisserohttps://t.co/1DL7SsJDwm pic.twitter.com/CYeSWinxYa — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) July 22, 2025



With a second-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft, the Bills selected RB James Cook out of Georgia. As a rookie, Cook played in 16 of their 17 games but saw limited playing time. During his sophomore campaign in 2023, Cook played in all 17 games and made 13 starts for Buffalo. He carried the ball a career-high 237 times for 1,122 yards. Additionally, he had 44 catches for 445 yards and four receiving touchdowns.

In 2024, Cook carried the ball 207 times for 1,009 rushing yards and a league-leading 16 rushing touchdowns. He started 16 of 17 games for the Bills. Cook added 32 catches for 258 yards and two receiving touchdowns. The 25-year-old has also been selected for two consecutive Pro Bowls. In 2025, Cook is set to make $5.3 million.

Bills’ RB James Cook is expected to report to camp but it’s not clear how involved he will be on the field as he searches for an extension. He could be considered a ‘hold-in’ candidate. #NFL #BillsMafia #bills #JamesCook pic.twitter.com/BOwYdeepKV — Tanner Phifer (@TannerPhifer) July 22, 2025

The young RB knows he’s worth more than $5 million per season. Additionally, RBs in the NFL typically get one, maybe two long-term contracts. James Cook wants to sign an extension with Buffalo now to cash in on his production from the 2024 season. Only seven RBs in the NFL have an annual average value of $10 million or higher.

That includes Saquon Barkley, Christian McCaffrey, Derrick Henry, Jonathan Taylor, Alvin Kamara, Josh Jacobs, and Aaron Jones. After two solid seasons of production for Buffalo, has Cook done enough to earn $10+ million per season on his new contract? There is still time for the Bills and Cook’s agents to work out a deal this offseason. Training camp started on Tuesday, July 22. Cook will be in attendance, but it’s unknown how much he’ll participate on the field. NFL insiders predict Cook will be a hold-in candidate for Buffalo.