Steelers’ Cameron Heyward could miss regular season games over a contract dispute

Zach Wolpin
Sports Editor
3 min read
The 2024 season was Cameron Heyward’s 14th year with the Pittsburgh Steelers. After missing six games in 2023, Heyward started all 17 games for the Steelers last season. 

With his dominant 2024 campaign, the 36-year-old was named first-team All-Pro for the fourth time in his career. His first since 2021. Ahead of 2025, the veteran defensive lineman is seeking to renegotiate a contract he signed last year. On Monday, Heyward spoke publicly and said he would be willing to miss regular-season games due to the contract dispute with Pittsburgh.

Will Cameron Heyward suit up for the Steelers in Week 1?


In the 2011 NFL draft, the Steelers used the 31st pick to select Cameron Heyward out of Ohio State. Early in his career, Heyward was a backup for the Steelers. He didn’t start a game in each of his first two seasons. It wasn’t until 2013 that Heyward made his first start for Pittsburgh. Since 2014, he’s been a full-time starter. Over 14 seasons, he’s played in 211 games and has made 176 starts.

After missing six games in 2023, Cameron Heyward signed a contract with the Steelers. However, he was forced to take a pay cut. He signed a two-year, $29 million deal. The veteran defensive lineman stayed healthy for the Steelers in 2024 and started all 17 games. Heyward recently told reporters that he’s “looking to be valued” this offseason.

Heyward’s $14.5 million annual average value on his current contract ranks 23rd among interior defensive linemen. With the year he had in 2024, Heyward knows his value on the roster. That’s why the 36-year-old said he is willing to miss regular-season games in 2025 due to contract disputes. Heyward said he’s had ongoing discussions with his agents and the front office about getting a deal done.

Cameron Heyward made it clear that his goal is to remain with the Steelers. It’s the only franchise he’s played for in his professional career. Heyward is a captain of the defense and has been vital to the team’s defensive success in recent years. The Steelers open the 2025 season on the road vs. the New York Jets. Pittsburgh hopes to have a deal done with Heyward before then.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
Zach Wolpin

