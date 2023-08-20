NFL

Fantasy Football: 3 Value Picks For The Mid-Rounds Of Your Draft

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
4 min read
rsz ca timesbrightspotcdn1 1
rsz ca timesbrightspotcdn1 1

Who are this year’s mid-round value picks in fantasy football? Here are three guys that you should keep an eye on as the middle part of your draft rolls around:

Fantasy Football: 3 Mid-Round Value Picks For Your Draft

Cam Akers – Rams RB

He won’t be one of the first running backs off of the board, and you’d be reaching if you grabbed him in one of the early rounds. But Rams’ running back Cam Akers could be one of the better RB2 options this coming year.

His numbers from 2022 don’t exactly jump off of the board, as it was a tale of two seasons for the then-third year back. His usage varied over the first 8 weeks of the year, but Akers was able to turn things on when he began being the regular starter. In fact, he led the entire NFL in rushing during the final six games of the season, including a 118 yard, 3 touchdown performance in Week 15 against the Broncos.

There won’t be a lot of competition in terms of people coming for his job. The Rams’ running back depth chart is not exactly wildly impressive, with Kyren Williams, Zach Evans, and Royce Freeman being the current backups.

Drake London – Falcons WR

London had just 4 touchdowns during his rookie season, but his 72 catches and 866 yards were promising enough to make him a potential value in fantasy this year.

The biggest issue is the quarterback situation. Desmond Ridder will be the starter for the Falcons, and he isn’t exactly one of the elite passers in the game. But London did see a spike in his usage and statistics when Ridder took over for the final handful of games in 2022. Over the last 5 games of the season, London caught 31 balls for an average of 86 yards per game, though he didn’t score any touchdowns in that span.

London’s number of targets could be affected if Kyle Pitts has a bigger year in 2023, but he is easily the most talented wide receiver that Atlanta has on its roster.

Justin Fields – Bears QB

He likely won’t be one of the first few quarterbacks off of the board, unless someone reaches, of course. Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, and plenty of others will be considered in the early rounds, meaning that you might find yourself with a chance to draft Justin Fields in one of the mid-rounds.

Fields showed serious promise during the latter half of the 2022 season, especially from a fantasy standpoint. During the final 7 games that he was active, he rushed for 85+ yards 5 different times, including his 178 against the Dolphins that set the single-game record for a quarterback.

The Bears are hoping that Fields can take a big step forward in his development. Third-year quarterbacks are generally prone to take leaps in their progression, and it is especially so for Fields now that he has a bona fide #1 wide receiver target and is in the second year running the current offensive system.

His passing stats from last year won’t blow anyone away, but if Fields is able to improve on his throwing ability in order to match how dangerous he is with his legs, then he could be one of the better fantasy football values this year.

Fantasy Sports Betting Guides You May Like

 

 

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic . Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic . Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
rsz 107226506 1681758878522 gettyimages 1360291926 mml03732 6c6bd43f 6075 4d96 aba9 8ade371a3573
NFL

LATEST Jalen Hurts Is The Most Popular Bet For NFL MVP In 2023

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  44min
rsz aaron rodgers
NFL
Aaron Rodgers Will Play First Preseason Game Since 2018
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  1h

Aaron Rodgers hasn’t had a need for the preseason in recent years. Since he last played in an exhibition in 2018, he has won the league’s MVP award twice and…

Broderck Jones Steelers pic
NFL
Steelers’ rookie OT Broderick Jones has reportedly been struggling and could be a backup to start the season
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Aug 18 2023

After three of the top lineman went quickly in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Steelers needed to act quickly. Pittsburgh traded up with the New York Jets for the 14th…

Marcus Mariota Eagles pic
NFL
Marcus Mariota admitted he looked ‘sloppy’ in the Eagles’ 18-18 tie with the Browns last night
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Aug 18 2023
Sam Howell Commanders pic
NFL
Sam Howell has officially been named the starting QB for the Washington Commanders in 2023
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Aug 18 2023
Ronald Darby Broncos pic 1
NFL
Baltimore signed veteran CB Ronald Darby after Marlon Humphrey’s foot injury
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Aug 18 2023
i 2
NFL
Javonte Williams To Play 10-12 Plays In Saturday’s Preseason Game
Author image Owen Jones  •  Aug 17 2023
Arrow to top