Ex-NBA Player Says Bol Bol Is Better Than Victor Wembanyama

Anthony R. Cardenas
This has been the summer of Victor Wembanyama in the NBA. The big man from France has largely been considered one of the best prospects that the game has ever seen, and he is bringing his talents to the league and will play for the San Antonio Spurs.

Victor Wembanyama Is Already Drawing Criticism

There will be the brightest of spotlights on Wembanyama for the upcoming season and in the future. He is a freakishly long athlete that possesses a a highly unique skill set for his build. He has the ability to change the game on both ends of the floor, and will be looking to excel under the tutelage of Gregg Popovich.

With all eyes on him, Wembanyama struggled out of the gate in his first Summer League game. In front of a sold out crowd, he looked shaky throughout the contest, finishing 2-for-13 from the field and scoring nine points. He seemed lost at times, and admitted to not knowing much of what he was doing on the court.

Things got better in his second appearance, but the rough first game was enough to draw criticisms wondering if he is the prospect that we all thought he’d be.

Hardaway Says Bol Bol Is Better

Former NBA star point guard Tim Hardaway Sr. had an interesting take recently. While appearing on The Carton Show on FS1 on Thursday, Hardaway was talking about the Phoenix Suns acquisition of Bol Bol, when he laid this comparison, complete with a full botching of Wembanyama’s name:

I think he’s better than Victor Wambewamb, or whatever his name is. Bol Bol has better physical talent and ready to play in the NBA right now than Victor is.

The physical comparison is obvious and almost low-hanging fruit, given that both Bol Bol and Victor Wembanyama stand over 7 feet 2 inches tall. But the truth is, we haven’t seen the latter compete in a real NBA game yet, and his appearance in Summer League came just a couple of weeks after he was drafted, giving him very little time to prepare and adapt.

Bol averaged 9.1 points and 5.8 rebounds in 21.5 minutes per game last season for the Orlando Magic. It was by far the most productive season of his career.

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic . Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Arrow to top