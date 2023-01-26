Eagles 6-0 vs playoff teams this season when Jalen Hurts starts

The Philadelphia Eagles are 6-0 vs playoff teams this season when Jalen Hurts starts and are aiming to reach the Super Bowl in Sunday’s NFC Championship game.

Jalen Hurts continues to deal with a lingering shoulder injury suffered against the Chicago Bears earlier this season, which caused him to miss crucial matchups in week 16 and 17.

The 24-year-old returned in week 18 in a 22-16 win against the New York Giants but played through pain, doing the same in Philadelphia’s divisional round win last weekend.

RELATED: Philadelphia Eagles Vs San Francisco 49ers Player Prop Picks & Cheat Sheet

The #Eagles are 6-0 against playoff teams this season when Jalen Hurts starts.#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/7m5C9CxGQB — Jeff Kerr (@JeffKerrCBS) January 26, 2023

Jalen Hurts key to Eagles’ Super Bowl hopes ahead of NFC Championship

This Sunday, the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers meet in the NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial Field to decide who represents their conference in the Super Bowl.

According to NFL betting sites, the Eagles are outright favorites (+225) to win the Super Bowl ahead of the Cincinnati Bengals (+270), Kansas City Chiefs (+270) and 49ers (+325).

Jalen Hurts is a finalist for both the MVP and Offensive Player of the Year awards and is the most important component to Philadelphia winning a second Lombardi in five years.

Hurts is third-favorite behind Joe Burrow and Patrick Mahomes to win Super Bowl LVII MVP but leads Niners duo Brock Purdy and Christian McCaffrey down the list.

When asked about his shoulder injury, the former Alabama and Oklahoma QB said: “I’ve felt better. But, it doesn’t really matter. Gotta get it done.”

Hurts and Purdy faced off in a Big 12 showdown in 2019 as the Niners QB led Iowa State (+14) to a 20-point fourth quarter comeback before the Eagles man led Oklahoma back to a 42-41 win.

The pair combined for 11 touchdowns on the night and we’ll be hoping for some of the same in Sunday’s AFC Championship.

Content You May Like