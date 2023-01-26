NFL

Eagles 6-0 vs playoff teams this season when Jalen Hurts starts

Joe Lyons
The Philadelphia Eagles are 6-0 vs playoff teams this season when Jalen Hurts starts and are aiming to reach the Super Bowl in Sunday’s NFC Championship game.

Jalen Hurts continues to deal with a lingering shoulder injury suffered against the Chicago Bears earlier this season, which caused him to miss crucial matchups in week 16 and 17.

The 24-year-old returned in week 18 in a 22-16 win against the New York Giants but played through pain, doing the same in Philadelphia’s divisional round win last weekend.

RELATED: Philadelphia Eagles Vs San Francisco 49ers Player Prop Picks & Cheat Sheet

Jalen Hurts key to Eagles’ Super Bowl hopes ahead of NFC Championship

This Sunday, the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers meet in the NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial Field to decide who represents their conference in the Super Bowl.

According to NFL betting sites, the Eagles are outright favorites (+225) to win the Super Bowl ahead of the Cincinnati Bengals (+270), Kansas City Chiefs (+270) and 49ers (+325).

Jalen Hurts is a finalist for both the MVP and Offensive Player of the Year awards and is the most important component to Philadelphia winning a second Lombardi in five years.

Hurts is third-favorite behind Joe Burrow and Patrick Mahomes to win Super Bowl LVII MVP but leads Niners duo Brock Purdy and Christian McCaffrey down the list.

When asked about his shoulder injury, the former Alabama and Oklahoma QB said: “I’ve felt better. But, it doesn’t really matter. Gotta get it done.”

Hurts and Purdy faced off in a Big 12 showdown in 2019 as the Niners QB led Iowa State (+14) to a 20-point fourth quarter comeback before the Eagles man led Oklahoma back to a 42-41 win.

The pair combined for 11 touchdowns on the night and we’ll be hoping for some of the same in Sunday’s AFC Championship.

Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites Basketball Insiders, The Sports Daily and Business2Community. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest FC, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. His sports betting work can be found on The Sports Daily and Basketball Insiders. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
Joe Lyons

