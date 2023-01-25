American Football

Philadelphia Eagles vs San Francisco 49ers Player Prop Picks & Cheat Sheet

Author image
Charlie Rhodes
3 min read
Philadelphia Eagles vs San Francisco 49ers Player Prop
Philadelphia Eagles vs San Francisco 49ers Player Prop
The Eagles welcome the San Francisco 49ers to Pennsylvania on Sunday fresh off the back of a resounding 31-point victory over the Giants in the Divisional Round, and will be vying to move a step closer to the Super Bowl for the first time in five years. Ahead of this weekend’s NFC Championship game, we have put together a ‘cheat sheet’ equipped with all the key stats trend to help with Philadelphia Eagles vs San Francisco 49ers player prop picks.

San Francisco put on an offensive masterclass against the Seahawks in the Wild Card Round to set up a cagey affair with Dallas last weekend, but having prevailed in both they now stand on the brink of a third NFC title in four years.

These two sides have only ever met once in the postseason all the way back in December of 1996 where the 49ers, who have been handed the biggest price across NFL betting sites to win the Super Bowl this year, claimed a 14-0 victory in the Wild Card Round.

Philadelphia Eagles vs San Francisco 49ers Player Prop Picks

Philadelphia Eagles Player Stats

Passing

  • Jalen Hurts registered two passing touchdowns and threw for 154 yards against the New York Giants last time out
  • Hurts averaged 246.7 yards per game and clocked in with 22 throwing touchdowns in the regular season

Rushing

  • Miles Sanders rushed for an average of 74.6 yards per game in the regular season, adding 11 scores
  • Jalen Hurts rushed for 50.7 yards per game this term and has 14 rushing touchdowns across post and regular season games

Receiving

  • AJ Brown put up 11 receiving touchdowns and 88 yards per game in the regular season
  • DeVonta Smith averaged 70.4 receiving yards per game and has eight touchdowns this year

Defense

  • Chauncey Gardner-Johnson has six interceptions this season
  • Jason Reddick has 16 sacks this year
  • TJ Edwards has 159 total tackles

Philadelphia Eagles Player Prop Picks

  1. Jalen Hurts Over 1.5 Passing Touchdowns @ -114 with BetOnline
  2. Miles Sanders to Score a Touchdown @ +129 with BetOnline
  3. DeVonta Smith to Score a Touchdown @ +179 with BetOnline
  4. Chauncey Gardner-Johnson to Make an Interception @ +400 with BetOnline

San Francisco 49ers Player Stats

Passing

  • Brock Purdy has passed for three touchdowns and on average has thrown 273 yards per game in the postseason so far
  • Across nine regular season games, Purdy also has four passing touchdowns and 152 throwing yards per game

Rushing

  • Christian McCaffrey rushed for 67.8 yards per game in the regular season, registering six scores and a further touchdown in the postseason
  • Deebo Samuel has four rushing touchdowns this year

Receiving 

  • Brandon Aiyuk averaged 59.7 receiving yards per game and eight scores in the regular season
  • George Kittle has 11 receiving touchdowns this season

Defense

  • Tashaun Gipson has five interceptions this year
  • Fred Warner has made a combined total of 130 tackles
  • Nick Bosa has 18.5 sacks so far this season

San Francisco 49ers Player Prop Picks

  1. Brock Purdy Over 219.5 Passing Yards @ -115 with BetOnline
  2. Christian McCaffrey Over 64.5 Rushing Yards @ -110 with BetOnline
  3. George Kittle to Score a Touchdown @ +129 with BetOnline
  4. Tashaun Gipson to Make an Interception @ +400 with BetOnline
Wager on Player Props Over at BetOnline
Author image
Charlie Rhodes

Charlie Rhodes

Charlie is an accomplished journalist specialising in football, but with extensive interest across every and all sports, and their intersection with the betting industry. Bearing a keen eye for detail, and considerable experience encompassing news, long-form content and betting, he has previously been published on leading brands such as 90min.com and FootyAccumulators as well as worked alongside former Goldman Sachs executives on a peer-to-peer fintech trading start-up.
Charlie Rhodes

Charlie is an accomplished journalist specialising in football, but with extensive interest across every and all sports, and their intersection with the betting industry. Bearing a keen eye for detail, and considerable experience encompassing news, long-form content and betting, he has previously been published on leading brands such as 90min.com and FootyAccumulators as well as worked alongside former Goldman Sachs executives on a peer-to-peer fintech trading start-up.
