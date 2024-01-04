Not only will the game between the Dolphins and Bills be one of the most important games of the final weekend in the NFL, but it is one of the most important games for Miami this century. They will be playing at home in prime time with a chance to knock off the rival Bills for supremacy in the AFC East, and are looking for their first division title since 2008. But they’ve been banged up throughout the final stretch of the season, and could be shorthanded once again on Sunday against Buffalo.

Mostert, Waddle Miss Dolphins Practice On Thursday

Dolphins are listing RB Raheem Mostert, WR Jaylen Waddle and CB Xavien Howard as Did Not Practice today for a second straight day. Tua Tagovailoa was a full participant for a second straight day and is expected to start Sunday night vs. Buffalo. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 4, 2024

The Dolphins took a serious beating in Week 17 at the hands of the Baltimore Ravens, but were without some of their key playmakers for the contest. While all teams around the league are dealing with injuries at this point of the season, Miami in particular has been ravaged by ailments to both of their starting edge rushers, their starting center, some of their best offensive weapons, and their offensive line has had more variations of a starting 5 than any team other than the Jets.

Two of the notable names that were missing last week included Jaylen Waddle and Raheem Mostert, both of whom missed practice yet again on Thursday ahead of Miami’s massive Week 18 contest.

Tagovailoa Appears To Be Good To Go

Tua Tagovailoa is about to start his 17th game for the Dolphins this season, which was a preseason goal. He’s taken care of himself and it’s paying dividends. https://t.co/pmaUhtPBnT — Joe Schad (@schadjoe) January 4, 2024

Both players were injured during the team’s Christmas Eve victory against the Cowboys. Waddle suffered an ankle sprain that was feared worse than it turned out to be, but his status is still very much in question going forward. Mostert had his ankle landed on early in that game, and it was enough to keep him out against Baltimore when the Dolphins could have used his knack for finding the end zone.

Xavien Howard, who left the game against the Ravens with a foot issue, was also missing from the practice session on Thursday.

The better news for Miami is that quarterback Tua Tagovailoa appears to be fine and well after he came up holding his shoulder after a scramble late in the blowout last week. The health of the Dolphins’ quarterback was one of the biggest topics of discussion surrounding the team through the off-season, but he will have started in all 17 games this season if he is indeed a full go for Sunday night.

The Bills are one of the hottest teams in football, and will come into Hard Rock Stadium as 3-point favorites for the winner-take-the-division contest.