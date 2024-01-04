NFL

Dolphins Injury Report: Waddle, Mostert Miss Practice Again On Thursday

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
rsz nbcsportsbrightspotcdn6
rsz nbcsportsbrightspotcdn6

Not only will the game between the Dolphins and Bills be one of the most important games of the final weekend in the NFL, but it is one of the most important games for Miami this century. They will be playing at home in prime time with a chance to knock off the rival Bills for supremacy in the AFC East, and are looking for their first division title since 2008. But they’ve been banged up throughout the final stretch of the season, and could be shorthanded once again on Sunday against Buffalo.

Mostert, Waddle Miss Dolphins Practice On Thursday

The Dolphins took a serious beating in Week 17 at the hands of the Baltimore Ravens, but were without some of their key playmakers for the contest. While all teams around the league are dealing with injuries at this point of the season, Miami in particular has been ravaged by ailments to both of their starting edge rushers, their starting center, some of their best offensive weapons, and their offensive line has had more variations of a starting 5 than any team other than the Jets.

Two of the notable names that were missing last week included Jaylen Waddle and Raheem Mostert, both of whom missed practice yet again on Thursday ahead of Miami’s massive Week 18 contest.

Tagovailoa Appears To Be Good To Go

Both players were injured during the team’s Christmas Eve victory against the Cowboys. Waddle suffered an ankle sprain that was feared worse than it turned out to be, but his status is still very much in question going forward. Mostert had his ankle landed on early in that game, and it was enough to keep him out against Baltimore when the Dolphins could have used his knack for finding the end zone.

Xavien Howard, who left the game against the Ravens with a foot issue, was also missing from the practice session on Thursday.

The better news for Miami is that quarterback Tua Tagovailoa appears to be fine and well after he came up holding his shoulder after a scramble late in the blowout last week. The health of the Dolphins’ quarterback was one of the biggest topics of discussion surrounding the team through the off-season, but he will have started in all 17 games this season if he is indeed a full go for Sunday night.

The Bills are one of the hottest teams in football, and will come into Hard Rock Stadium as 3-point favorites for the winner-take-the-division contest.

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
rsz dalvin cook
NFL

LATEST Will Dalvin Cook Make An Impact With The Baltimore Ravens?

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 04 2024
rsz nbcsportsbrightspotcdn6
NFL
Dolphins Injury Report: Waddle, Mostert Miss Practice Again On Thursday
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 04 2024

Not only will the game between the Dolphins and Bills be one of the most important games of the final weekend in the NFL, but it is one of the…

Matthew Stafford 10
NFL
NFL: Matthew Stafford Went 9 Years Between Pro Bowl Selections
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 04 2024

The NFL released the final rosters for the 2024 Pro Bowl on Thursday, and there is a healthy mix of perennial selections and first timers for this year’s festivities. But…

rsz ca timesbrightspotcdn11
NFL
Jaguars: Trevor Lawrence Throws At Practice, Status For Sunday Unknown
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 04 2024
rsz brock purdy gettyimages 1725216334 1
NFL
Nine Different 49ers Players Have Qualified For The 2024 NFL Pro Bowl
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 04 2024
Josh Allen Bills pic
NFL
Is Buffalo’s Josh Allen the biggest Pro Bowl snub in 2024 and what QBs made it from the AFC?
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 04 2024
NFL Week 18 Picks
NFL
2023-24 NFL Week 18 Odds, Predictions, Picks, Lines & Spreads For Every Game
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Jan 04 2024
Arrow to top