NFL

Dolphins’ De’Von Achane (calf) will be ready for Week 1 of the 2025 season

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
3 min read
DeVon Achane Dolphins pic
DeVon Achane Dolphins pic

After four consecutive winning seasons, the Dolphins fell flat of that goal in 2024. The team did finish 8-9, but it was not the same offensive product Miami had in seasons past. 

As a team, the Dolphins need to stay healthy for the 2025 season. One of their key contributors last season was RB De’Von Achane. He played in 17 games and made 16 starts. Recently, Achane has missed time due to a calf injury. He missed Miami’s final pre-season game because of it. On Wednesday, Dolphins GM Chris Grier reported that De’Von Achane will be available in Week 1 vs. the Colts.

Miami got a positive injury update for RB De’Von Achane


Last week, the Dolphins held RB De’Von Achane out of practice due to a calf injury. Additionally, he missed the team’s final preseason game on Saturday, August 23. There’s a strong chance Achane doesn’t practice much this week as well. Miami still has about two weeks until the 2025 season begins. On Wednesday morning, Dolphins GM Chris Grier shared a positive injury update for Achance.

He told reporters that the 23-year-old RB will be available for Week 1. Exactly what Dolphins fans wanted to hear. Over his first two seasons with the team, De’Von Achane has proved he is a dual-threat RB. As a rookie, Achane had 800 rushing yards on 103 carries and eight rushing touchdowns. Additionally, he had 27 catches for 197 receiving yards and three receiving touchdowns.

Achance played in 11 games and made four starts for the Dolphins as a rookie in 2023. Last season, Achane took over as the full-time starter for Miami. He played in all 17 of their games and made 16 starts. Achane carried the ball 203 times for 907 yards and six rushing touchdowns. The second-year pro exploded in the receiving game with 78 catches for 592 yards and six touchdowns. Heading into 2025, Achane will be a feature piece of the Dolphins’ offense.

In 10 of his 17 games last season, De’Von Achane saw at least five targets. That’s a high level for an RB, but Achane makes the most of his opportunities. He caught 78 of his 87 targets in 2024. The young RB averaged 34.2 receiving yards per game last season. Chris Grier giving the update that De’Von Achane will be ready for Week 1 is massive. Miami opens the 2025 season on the road vs. the Indianapolis Colts.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
DeVon Achane Dolphins pic
NFL

LATEST Dolphins’ De’Von Achane (calf) will be ready for Week 1 of the 2025 season

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Aug 27 2025
Adam Thielen Vikings pic
NFL
Carolina has traded veteran WR Adam Thielen back to the Minnesota Vikings
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Aug 27 2025

On Wednesday, the Carolina Panthers and Minnesota Vikings completed a trade. The Panthers receive a 2026 fifth-round pick and a 2027 fourth-round pick.  However, the biggest news coming out of…

Tommy DeVito Giants pic
NFL
As expected, the Giants released local fan favorite QB Tommy DeVito
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Aug 26 2025

Carrying four QBs on a 53-man NFL roster is highly uncommon. The New York Giants were not going to break that trend ahead of 2025. This offseason, the team had…

Kenny Pickett Browns pic
NFL
Las Vegas traded a 2026 fifth-round pick for Kenny Pickett as QB depth
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Aug 26 2025
Josh Jacobs Packers pic
NFL
Insiders predict Josh Jacobs will improve in his second season with the Packers
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Aug 25 2025
Brian Robinson Commanders pic
NFL
The 49ers have added Brian Robinson Jr. as RB depth for the 2025 season
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Aug 25 2025
Johnny Wilson Eagles pic
NFL
Eagles WR Johnny Wilson needs surgery and his 2025 season has been cut short
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Aug 21 2025
Arrow to top