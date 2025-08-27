Dolphins’ De’Von Achane (calf) will be ready for Week 1 of the 2025 season

After four consecutive winning seasons, the Dolphins fell flat of that goal in 2024. The team did finish 8-9, but it was not the same offensive product Miami had in seasons past.

As a team, the Dolphins need to stay healthy for the 2025 season. One of their key contributors last season was RB De’Von Achane. He played in 17 games and made 16 starts. Recently, Achane has missed time due to a calf injury. He missed Miami’s final pre-season game because of it. On Wednesday, Dolphins GM Chris Grier reported that De’Von Achane will be available in Week 1 vs. the Colts.

Miami got a positive injury update for RB De’Von Achane

Good news for Dolphins: https://t.co/V96QCBWOnk — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 27, 2025



Last week, the Dolphins held RB De’Von Achane out of practice due to a calf injury. Additionally, he missed the team’s final preseason game on Saturday, August 23. There’s a strong chance Achane doesn’t practice much this week as well. Miami still has about two weeks until the 2025 season begins. On Wednesday morning, Dolphins GM Chris Grier shared a positive injury update for Achance.

He told reporters that the 23-year-old RB will be available for Week 1. Exactly what Dolphins fans wanted to hear. Over his first two seasons with the team, De’Von Achane has proved he is a dual-threat RB. As a rookie, Achane had 800 rushing yards on 103 carries and eight rushing touchdowns. Additionally, he had 27 catches for 197 receiving yards and three receiving touchdowns.

De’Von Achane (calf) is expected to be ready for Week 1, per Dolphins GM Chris Grier 🚨 pic.twitter.com/m4ndGb7ZD8 — Yahoo Fantasy Sports (@YahooFantasy) August 27, 2025

Achance played in 11 games and made four starts for the Dolphins as a rookie in 2023. Last season, Achane took over as the full-time starter for Miami. He played in all 17 of their games and made 16 starts. Achane carried the ball 203 times for 907 yards and six rushing touchdowns. The second-year pro exploded in the receiving game with 78 catches for 592 yards and six touchdowns. Heading into 2025, Achane will be a feature piece of the Dolphins’ offense.

In 10 of his 17 games last season, De’Von Achane saw at least five targets. That’s a high level for an RB, but Achane makes the most of his opportunities. He caught 78 of his 87 targets in 2024. The young RB averaged 34.2 receiving yards per game last season. Chris Grier giving the update that De’Von Achane will be ready for Week 1 is massive. Miami opens the 2025 season on the road vs. the Indianapolis Colts.