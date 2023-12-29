NFL

Dolphins’ DC Vic Fangio knows he has his hands full in Week 17 trying to gameplan against Lamar Jackson

Zach Wolpin
There are several thrilling matchups in Week 17, but the biggest is Dolphins vs. Ravens. With just two weeks left in the regular season, no team has locked up the #1 seed yet. That’s how close the standings are in the AFC and NFC playoff race. Miami will be on the road in Week 17 to face Lamar Jackson and the Ravens. 

Defensive Coordinator Vic Fangio knows it’s not going to be an easy game for Miami. Jackson is a league MVP and he is one of the hardest players to gameplan for as a coach. He can beat any defense with his arm or his legs. Fangio knows that and his defense will have their hands full in Week 17. If Miami finds a way to win, they would then be in contention for the #1 seed heading into the final week of the regular season.

Will the Dolphins be able to stop Lamar Jackson and the Ravens in Week 17?

In 2023, the Dolphins have beaten up the teams below a .500 record and have struggled against teams with a winning record. They are 11-4 this season and are coming off a massive win vs. the Cowboys in Week 16. Jason Sanders hit a 29-yard field goal to win the game 22-20 for the Dolphins. However, they still let up 350 yards of offense to Dallas. If that trend continues in Week 17, they’ll have a hard time stopping Lamar Jackson and the Ravens.

This season, the Dolphins are top 10 in rushing and passing yards allowed per game. However, the Ravens are the #1 team in the league this season with (159.7) rushing yards per game. Miami’s defense is only allowing (90.8) rushing yards per game in 2023. Who’s going to win the battle in the trenches in Week 17?

Vic Fangio said there is no “one way” to play Lamar Jackson. He’s an elite talent and QB and can beat any defensive scheme thrown at him. There’s a reason Jackson won the Heisman Trophy in college and league MVP in the NFL. Fangio said he would be reaching deep into his bag of tricks this Sunday to stop Jackson and the Ravens. Easier said than done. The Ravens are favored (3) at home.

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
