Dolphins’ Alexander Mattison had season-ending neck surgery on Sunday

On Sunday, August 10, the Dolphins were on the road to face the Bears in the preseason. In the end, Miami and Chicago tied 24-24. There is no overtime in the preseason.

Against the Bears, Dolphins’ backup RB Alexander Mattison took an awkward fall after getting tackled. He was placed on a stretcher and taken off the field. Mattison was placed in an ambulance and taken to a local hospital. He had season-ending neck surgery on Sunday. He was third on Miami’s depth chart behind De’Von Achane and Jaylen Wright.

Alexander Mattison suffered a season-ending neck injury on Sunday

Dolphins running back Alexander Mattison underwent season-ending neck surgery Sunday in Chicago, per sources. Mattison hurt his neck during Sunday’s game vs. the Bears, was taken by ambulance to a local hospital and had surgery. pic.twitter.com/uYM95c6WXz — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 11, 2025



The Dolphins’ depth in the backfield took a hit on Sunday. Third-string RB Alexander Mattison suffered a season-ending neck injury against the Bears. He was taken to a local hospital, where he later had neck surgery. Mattison started his career with the Vikings in 2019. Minnesota used a third-round pick to draft Mattison out of Boise State. He was the backup for four seasons behind Dalvin Cook with the Vikings.

In 2023, Mattison played in 16 of the team’s 17 games and made 13 starts. Despite starting a majority of the team’s games in 2023, Mattison did not have a single rushing touchdown. He carried the ball 180 times for 700 yards. Following the 2023 season, Mattison signed a one-year deal with the Raiders.

Dolphins RB Alexander Mattison had season-ending neck surgery after a scary injury this weekend. He’s expected to make a full recovery and has “full strength and motion” according to @JFowlerESPN pic.twitter.com/bHuWCtxQnN — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) August 11, 2025

Last season, Mattison played in 14 games for the Raiders and made seven starts. He carried the ball 132 times for 420 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns. After the 2024 season, he signed a one-year, $1.3 million deal with the Dolphins. Unfortunately, Mattison suffered a season-ending neck injury on Sunday against the Bears.

With Mattison done for the season, the Dolphins have De’Von Achane, Jaylen Wright, and Ollie Gordon on their depth chart. Achane will start for the Dolphins. He played in all 17 games last season and made 16 starts. Wright is the presumed backup, and rookie Ollie Gordon will be third-string. NFL insiders reported that veteran free agent RB Jamaal Williams is working out for the Dolphins today. He could potentially make the practice squad as a depth piece and be called up if injuries continue in the RB room.