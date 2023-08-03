NFL

Detroit Lions Sell Out Ford Field Season Tickets For First Time Ever

Anthony R. Cardenas
Fans of the Detroit Lions are starved for a winning team. One of the handful of franchises to have never played in a Super Bowl, the Lions may be the most downtrodden team in the league. They have not won a division title since 1993 (The Buccaneers have won the NFC North more recently), and have just one playoff win since 1962.

Lions Sell Out Ford Field Season Tickets For First Time Ever

And while they haven’t qualified for the postseason since 2016, there is plenty of renewed hope in Detroit. So much so that Ford Field has sold out of season tickets for the first time in its 21-year history.

Dan Campbell’s first season as head coach was a learning and building year, as the Lions went 3-13-1 in an abysmal showing. It was more of the same to start his second year, as Detroit got out to a 1-6 start. But something clicked, and Campbell’s squad was able to win 8 of the final 10 games to make a late and unlikely playoff push.

They eventually wound up with the same 9-8 record as the Seahawks, who qualified for the postseason due to a tie-breaker that they held over Detroit.

But the team is back and looking to capitalize on their improvements from a year ago. They had one of the statistically best offenses in the league in 2022, ranking 4th in yards and 5th in points. But the defense was their Achilles heel, as they finished in the bottom 4 in both yards and points allowed, with yards behind dead last at #32.

High Expectations Headed Into 2023

In order to fix the problem, the Lions used some of their free agent capital to rebuild the secondary, adding CJ Gardner-Johnson and Cameron Sutton to the mix. They are hoping that the unit can improve from its NFL ranking of 30th last season, which would be an immense help for the defense and the team as a hole.

It may not be the first time that the Lions have sold out of season tickets, but it is certainly the first time in the 21-year history of Ford Field. There haven’t been many preseasons that hold as much excitement as the current one, so it should come as no surprise that people are jumping at the opportunity to see the Lions play in person.

