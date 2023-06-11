NFL

DeAndre Hopkins May Value Money And Opportunity Over Winning

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
rsz 14500998230
rsz 14500998230

There are a handful of big names who have hit the NFL’s free agent market lately, and the rumor mill regarding where they might sign is beginning to heat up. One of those players is DeAndre Hopkins, and the wide receiver has been taking his time making visits to new potential homes.

DeAndre Hopkins Visits Titans, Scheduled To Meet With Patriots

After being one of the most productive pass catchers in the league earlier in his career, Hopkins struggled to be his dominant self in his three years with the Cardinals. There were injury and suspension issues which had an effect on his numbers, but the output never lived up to the price of the contract.

Arizona cut ties earlier this off-season, saving themselves some cash as they look to re-tool under a new coaching regime. For Hopkins, it means free agent freedom. There has been plenty of speculation as to where he’ll end up, including Kansas City and potentially a return back to Houston.

But thus far, Hopkins has only met with one team, and has just one more stop scheduled (for now). Based on the teams that he has chosen to visit, it seems that winning a championship is not exactly of the highest priority.

Both Titans And Patriots Can Give Hopkins Opportunities

Last week, DeAndre Hopkins met with the Tennessee Titans about a potential relationship. There has been no word on how those talks went, but there certainly has been no signing. The wide receiver has another meeting scheduled for this coming week, this time with the New England Patriots.

While it is impossible to predict, it can be said with some certainty that neither the Titans nor Patriots are considered to be any kind of Super Bowl threat. Neither is predicted to have a terribly talented roster, and they play in a conference lined up and down with dominant quarterbacks.

So what does Hopkins value? There of course has been no direct quote, but based on his visits so far, it appears that winning a ring isn’t at the top of his list of aspirations.

Signing with either the Titans or Patriots would provide Hopkins with plenty of opportunity. Both teams have very little depth at wide receiver, and Hopkins would likely immediately become the #1 option at either stop.

DeAndre Hopkins played in just 19 games combined over the last two seasons, racking up nearly 1,300 receiving yards and scoring 11 touchdowns.

NBA Betting Guides You May Like

 

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic . Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic . Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
rsz 14500998230
NFL

LATEST DeAndre Hopkins May Value Money And Opportunity Over Winning

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  1h
Hunter
NFL
Minnesota Vikings Fielding Trade Calls For Danielle Hunter
Author image Owen Jones  •  Jun 7 2023

According to reports, the Minnesota Vikings are currently fielding calls about a potential trade for edge rusher Danielle Hunter.   Vikings fielding trade calls for Pro Bowl pass rusher Danielle…

1450099823.0
NFL
DeAndre Hopkins To Visit Tennessee Titans
Author image Owen Jones  •  Jun 7 2023

Free agent wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is slated to meet with the Tennessee Titans on Sunday as he is set to fly to Nashville that day.    Free-agent WR DeAndre…

allen
NFL
Josh Allen Named The Madden 24 Cover Athlete
Author image Owen Jones  •  Jun 7 2023
1449152107.0
NFL
Deebo Samuel Says He Will Bounce Back After “Awful” Season
Author image Owen Jones  •  Jun 7 2023
1454703114.0
NFL
Washington Commanders Jacoby Brissett Wants To Be The Starter
Author image Owen Jones  •  Jun 6 2023
rsz kcchiefswhitehousepatrickmahomes06052023 91 53e090567ce64c3db039f702b601d1da
NFL
WATCH: Travis Kelce Takes The President’s Microphone During Chiefs’ White House Visit
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jun 5 2023
Arrow to top