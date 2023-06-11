DeAndre Hopkins May Value Money And Opportunity Over Winning

There are a handful of big names who have hit the NFL’s free agent market lately, and the rumor mill regarding where they might sign is beginning to heat up. One of those players is DeAndre Hopkins, and the wide receiver has been taking his time making visits to new potential homes.

DeAndre Hopkins Visits Titans, Scheduled To Meet With Patriots

From @NFLTotalAccess: FA WR DeAndre Hopkins has added the #Patriots to his visit list. pic.twitter.com/r3wiDKcQMU — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 9, 2023

After being one of the most productive pass catchers in the league earlier in his career, Hopkins struggled to be his dominant self in his three years with the Cardinals. There were injury and suspension issues which had an effect on his numbers, but the output never lived up to the price of the contract.

Arizona cut ties earlier this off-season, saving themselves some cash as they look to re-tool under a new coaching regime. For Hopkins, it means free agent freedom. There has been plenty of speculation as to where he’ll end up, including Kansas City and potentially a return back to Houston.

But thus far, Hopkins has only met with one team, and has just one more stop scheduled (for now). Based on the teams that he has chosen to visit, it seems that winning a championship is not exactly of the highest priority.

Both Titans And Patriots Can Give Hopkins Opportunities

“You know I do my job man.” The mutual respect between Bill Belichick and DeAndre Hopkins was on full display in Arizona last season. pic.twitter.com/sDnYwcGUFK — Mike Kadlick (@mikekadlick) June 9, 2023

Last week, DeAndre Hopkins met with the Tennessee Titans about a potential relationship. There has been no word on how those talks went, but there certainly has been no signing. The wide receiver has another meeting scheduled for this coming week, this time with the New England Patriots.

While it is impossible to predict, it can be said with some certainty that neither the Titans nor Patriots are considered to be any kind of Super Bowl threat. Neither is predicted to have a terribly talented roster, and they play in a conference lined up and down with dominant quarterbacks.

So what does Hopkins value? There of course has been no direct quote, but based on his visits so far, it appears that winning a ring isn’t at the top of his list of aspirations.

Signing with either the Titans or Patriots would provide Hopkins with plenty of opportunity. Both teams have very little depth at wide receiver, and Hopkins would likely immediately become the #1 option at either stop.

DeAndre Hopkins played in just 19 games combined over the last two seasons, racking up nearly 1,300 receiving yards and scoring 11 touchdowns.

NBA Betting Guides You May Like