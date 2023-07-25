Stephen A Smith is a well known New York Knicks fan, and the ESPN personality is not afraid to show his fandom. He is often working his favorite team into discussions on various shows across the network, and it was no different on Tuesday as he laid out all of the reasons why Damian Lillard should want to be traded to the Big Apple.

Smith Wants Damian Lillard In New York

The Lillard saga has stretched on for weeks, but in reality, the split has been building for years. The Trail Blazers have consistently failed to surround their superstar with the quality teammates necessary to make a deep playoff run, and frustrations have finally boiled over to the point where Lillard has requested a trade.

Stephen A. Smith drops reasons on why Damian Lillard should join the Knicks 👀 🔸Knicks assets > Heat assets

🔸New York City attracts talent

🔸Julius Randle will adjust

🔸Dame/Jalen Brunson can coexist

All the talk has been about the Miami Heat. There were rumors that Lillard had interest in a couple of other destinations, but it was ultimately decided that he wanted to take his talents to South Beach. But there has been a snag in negotiations, as the two sides apparently struggle to find the right compensation to make a deal work.

There is a team out there that does have more assets that Portland could potentially be looking for, and Stephen A Smith is ready to tell us all about it.

On First Take on Tuesday, Smith outlined all the reasons why Damian Lillard should want to play in New York. He reiterates that he is talking about playing for the Knicks and not the Brooklyn Nets.

Knicks Have Picks And Player Assets

He starts with the age-old argument that everyone wants to play in “The Mecca” of Madison Square Garden. Smith then gets into the basketball specifics, saying that Lillard and Jalen Brunson can co-exist, and that Julius Randle will adjust given the presence of a superstar.

But the #1 reason that Smith says the Knicks are a possibility is the potential assets. He talks about the 11 first round picks that the team has over the next 6 drafts, and talks about the current players like RJ Barrett and Evan Fournier who could be used as fodder in trade discussions.

There is apparently no timetable for a deal to get done, as it has been said that the Trail Blazers will take their time in making a decision. It is unclear whether Damian Lillard would report to practice and training camp if he is not dealt.

