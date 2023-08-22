NBA

Damian Lillard Should Consider The Timberwolves, Says Bill Simmons

Anthony R. Cardenas
Things have been awfully quiet on the Damian Lillard trade front. It has been the most drawn out and exhausting saga of the NBA offseason, and it doesn’t look like there has been very much progress in trading the superstar point guard out of Portland. Lillard has expressed his desire to play for the Miami Heat, and it has been announced by his agent that he wouldn’t want to be anywhere else.

Damian Lillard Should Want Minnesota, Says Simmons

But the Heat just simply don’t have the necessary package of picks and players to be able to entice the Trail Blazers with a solid return. Portland has made it clear that they are not interested in receiving Tyler Herro in exchange, which is one of the few assets that Miami has available to offer.

The hold up continues. We are approaching the 2-month mark from the start of the 2023-24 NBA season, and Damian Lillard is still a member of the Trail Blazers. It is becoming unclear whether the two sides will be able to get any kind of deal done before players start to report to training camp.

But there is a media member who believes that he has an idea for Lillard’s future that the player perhaps hadn’t thought about.

Bill Simmons is constantly cooking up wild NBA scenarios on his podcast, as he has been known to do on multiple platforms throughout his career. He is never short of outlandish ideas, and he has another one regarding the Lillard saga.

No Movement, Stalls In Talks Between Miami And Portland

On his podcast released on Tuesday, Simmons suggests that Lillard take a long look at the Minnesota Timberwolves as a landing spot. There have been rumors that Karl-Anthony Towns is looking to leave town, and Simmons knows that Portland covets a big man. His idea is for Lillard to instead choose Minnesota over Miami, and KAT being shipped off to play for the Blazers.

Simmons says that Lillard would fit well with Rudy Gobert, but would be especially dangerous next to the up-and-coming Anthony Edwards in the backcourt.

There is certainly no substance to the rumor/idea, and there hasn’t been any report of Damian Lillard being willing to play somewhere other than Miami. The saga continues.

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic . Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
