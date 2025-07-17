NFL

Dallas’ Micah Parsons called out ownership for continuing to delay his contract negotiations

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
3 min read
Micah Parsons Cowboys pic
Micah Parsons Cowboys pic

Defensively, there’s no question who the Cowboys’ top player is. Micah Parsons has dominated since he entered the league and has shown no signs of slowing down. 

Since last season, the 26-year-old has been eligible for a contract extension. However, owner Jerry Jones continues to delay his contract negotiations. Parsons is in line to become the highest-paid non-QB in the NFL. It doesn’t make sense why ownership has delayed signing Parsons for this long. Recently, Parsons went on the Six Feet Under podcast with former WWE superstar The Undertaker. Micah Parsons discussed his frustrations with ownership and wanting the relief of signing an extension.

When will Jerry Jones finally pay Micah Parsons?


With the 12th pick in the 2021 NFL draft, the Dallas Cowboys selected Micah Parsons out of Penn State. As a rookie, Parsons dominated on the field. He started 16 of 17 games for the Cowboys and recorded 13.0 sacks, 64 solo tackles, 20 tackles for loss, and three forced fumbles. That was enough for Micah Parsons to earn first-team All-Pro honors in his first professional season. He was also named Defensive Rookie of the Year.

The following season in 2022, Parsons recorded 13.5 sacks for Dallas. Along with 42 solo tackles, 13 tackles for loss, and three forced fumbles. For the second consecutive season, Micah Parsons earned first-team All-Pro honors. In 2023, Parsons had a career-high 14 sacks for the Cowboys. Again, Parsons started all 17 games for Dallas. This past season, he started 13 of 17 games for the Cowboys.
Dallas’ Micah Parsons called out ownership for continuing to delay his contract negotiations

Parsons missed four games due to an ankle sprain he suffered in Week 4 vs. the Giants. Despite missing those contests, Parsons still had 12 sacks in 13 games played. In 63 career games for the Cowboys, Micah Parsons has 52.5 sacks. That’s outstanding production through his first four seasons. Despite that, owner Jerry Jones continues to delay contract negotiations with Parsons.

Talking with The Undertaker on his podcast, Micah Parsons said he will report to Dallas’ upcoming training camp. It’s unknown if he will participate in on-field drills without a new contract. The two-time All-Pro discussed his desire to get a contract done last season. Ownership wanted to take care of other contracts before they got to Parsons. Eventually, Jerry Jones will have to pay Micah Parsons. The 26-year-old is one of the most dominant defensive players in the league, and he is eager to sign with Dallas long-term.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Von Miller Bills pic
NFL

LATEST Washington has signed two-time champion Von Miller to a one-year deal for 2025

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jul 17 2025
Shemar Stewart Bengals pic
NFL
Bengals’ Shemar Stewart is the only 2025 first-round pick who remains unsigned
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jul 16 2025

NFL insiders announced that the Broncos’ rookie CB Jahdae Barron recently agreed to his rookie deal. He signed a four-year, $20 million contract with Denver.  Now, 31 of 32 first-round…

Terry McLaurin Commanders pic
NFL
Commanders’ Terry McLaurin wants it ‘abundantly clear’ that he wishes to stay with Washington
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jul 15 2025

In 2024, the Washington Commanders went 12-5 and made the conference championship. It was the team’s first season with 12+ wins since 1991. The Commanders were led by rookie QB…

Garrett Wilson Jets pic
NFL
Jets’ Garrett Wilson made NFL history after signing a massive contract extension
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jul 15 2025
Colston Loveland Bears pic
NFL
Chicago is hopeful rookie TE Colston Loveland will be cleared during training camp
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jul 14 2025
Jauan Jennings 49ers pic
NFL
49ers’ WR Jauan Jennings reportedly wants a new contract or to be traded by San Francisco
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jul 14 2025
Najee Harris Chargers pic
NFL
Chargers’ Najee Harris expects to be ready for 2025 after sustaining an eye injury on July 4
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jul 11 2025
Arrow to top