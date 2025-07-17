Defensively, there’s no question who the Cowboys’ top player is. Micah Parsons has dominated since he entered the league and has shown no signs of slowing down.

Since last season, the 26-year-old has been eligible for a contract extension. However, owner Jerry Jones continues to delay his contract negotiations. Parsons is in line to become the highest-paid non-QB in the NFL. It doesn’t make sense why ownership has delayed signing Parsons for this long. Recently, Parsons went on the Six Feet Under podcast with former WWE superstar The Undertaker. Micah Parsons discussed his frustrations with ownership and wanting the relief of signing an extension.

When will Jerry Jones finally pay Micah Parsons?

Micah Parsons talks about the latest on his contract negotiations with The @undertaker The wait continues… pic.twitter.com/0s1WxbgTMf — Field Yates (@FieldYates) July 17, 2025



With the 12th pick in the 2021 NFL draft, the Dallas Cowboys selected Micah Parsons out of Penn State. As a rookie, Parsons dominated on the field. He started 16 of 17 games for the Cowboys and recorded 13.0 sacks, 64 solo tackles, 20 tackles for loss, and three forced fumbles. That was enough for Micah Parsons to earn first-team All-Pro honors in his first professional season. He was also named Defensive Rookie of the Year.

The following season in 2022, Parsons recorded 13.5 sacks for Dallas. Along with 42 solo tackles, 13 tackles for loss, and three forced fumbles. For the second consecutive season, Micah Parsons earned first-team All-Pro honors. In 2023, Parsons had a career-high 14 sacks for the Cowboys. Again, Parsons started all 17 games for Dallas. This past season, he started 13 of 17 games for the Cowboys.

Dallas’ Micah Parsons called out ownership for continuing to delay his contract negotiations

Here is every QB hit by #Cowboys EDGE Micah Parsons during the 2024 season: pic.twitter.com/9Eu3UvgKck — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) July 16, 2025

Parsons missed four games due to an ankle sprain he suffered in Week 4 vs. the Giants. Despite missing those contests, Parsons still had 12 sacks in 13 games played. In 63 career games for the Cowboys, Micah Parsons has 52.5 sacks. That’s outstanding production through his first four seasons. Despite that, owner Jerry Jones continues to delay contract negotiations with Parsons.

Talking with The Undertaker on his podcast, Micah Parsons said he will report to Dallas’ upcoming training camp. It’s unknown if he will participate in on-field drills without a new contract. The two-time All-Pro discussed his desire to get a contract done last season. Ownership wanted to take care of other contracts before they got to Parsons. Eventually, Jerry Jones will have to pay Micah Parsons. The 26-year-old is one of the most dominant defensive players in the league, and he is eager to sign with Dallas long-term.