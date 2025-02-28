CeeDee Lamb Exclusive: Cowboys Star Talks Micah Parsons Extension, Brian Schottenheimer, Super Bowl Motivation

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb is motivated more than ever to win a Super Bowl next season.

The Cowboys are coming off of a rough season, going 7-10 despite high expectations entering the 2024 season. Dallas entered the year with Super Bowl aspirations, especially coming off of big contract extensions signed by both Lamb ($136 million) and Dak Prescott ($240 million). However, injuries and a lack of consistent play on defense and along the trenches led to the Cowboys’ downfall.

With the Cowboys’ biggest rival, the Philadelphia Eagles, coming off of a Super Bowl win, there’s a little bit of extra motivation for Dallas to follow that with a Vince Lombardi Trophy of their own.

”Yeah, I’m seeing it and I’ll see them again next year twice with that,” Lamb told Sports Lens in an exclusive interview on behalf of BodyArmor when asked if he’s extra motivated after seeing the Eagles win.

The Cowboys will enter the offseason in a bit of a new era with Brian Schottenheimer as the head coach. Dallas parted ways with Mike McCarthy after five seasons.

Although McCarthy had been Lamb’s first and only head coach since entering the NFL in 2020, there’s obvious familiarity with Schottenheimer considering he’s been with Dallas over the past three seasons and has served as the offensive coordinator over the past two.

Lamb: ‘Can’t Wait’ For Start of Schottenheimer Era

Under Schottenheimer’s lead, the Cowboys led the NFL in points scored during the 2023 season and Lamb posted 135 receptions for 1,749 receiving yards — both franchise records.

”Very high energy guy,” says Lamb of Schottenheimer. “Obviously those things you would not see. Sometimes you would see it on film, you’d see him on the sideline. We make a big play, he is definitely there celebrating with you and everyone loves the player’s coach.

“I don’t really care who you are, but as much as your coach is involved in the team and understanding, the more he is around, the more we can connect, talk, and be on the same page,” Lamb continues to say of Schottenheimer. “For starters, that’s one of the things that was eye-popping. He’s always involved and he’s continuing to look to be better.”

The 51-year-old Schottenheimer has served as an offensive coordinator for multiple teams, dating back to his initial stint with the New York Jets (2006 through 2011). This will be his first head coaching gig after beginning his coaching career back in 1997.

Lamb says it definitely makes the transition easier compared to having a new guy come in considering he’s played under Schottenheimer over the past few years.

”He’s always involved and he’s continuing to look to be better,” says Lamb. “Should be fun. I’m very excited. Can’t wait. I’ve been in the building plenty of times, we’ll chop it up, have great conversations and I’m excited.”

Lamb: Parsons Will Stay A Cowboy Even If Negotiations Get ‘Loud and Messy’

As the Cowboys seek to bounce back next season, they’ll look to secure their top defensive player, linebacker Micah Parsons. The four-time Pro Bowler and former Defensive Rookie of the Year is entering the final year of his rookie contract and is seeking a long-term deal to remain in Dallas.

Lamb says he and the Cowboys will do whatever it takes to keep the 25-year-old in Dallas for the long term.

“I have,” says Lamb when asked if he’s talked to Parsons lately. “We’ve had plenty of brief conversations to say the least. That’s my guy — I got him, he’s got me. And I’ll never doubt it. Just staying positive throughout this whole thing. I know it’s going to get a little tricky and it’s going to get a little wild, loud and messy. But at the end of the day, you know your worth.”

Although Parsons’ future remains up in the air, Lamb is confident that he and Parsons — they’re both the same age — will retire in Dallas together.

”We appreciate him and his talent in Dallas, and I tell him every week, every opportunity I can, we’re definitely gonna retire together,” says Lamb. “Anything else is pretty much out the window.”

When asked to repeat his quote, Lamb reiterates it one more time — Parsons will be in a Cowboys uniform moving forward.

”That’s my quote,” says Lamb. “Micah’s going to be in a Dallas uniform.”