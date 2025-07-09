NFL

Cowboys’ Dak Prescott told reporters he’ll be ‘full go’ for training camp on July 20

In 2024, the Dallas Cowboys finished 7-10. It was the team’s second losing record in five years. That was enough for the team to part ways with head coach Mike McCarthy. 

However, all the blame cannot be put on the former head coach. Dallas was without starting QB Dak Prescott for the final nine games of the 2024 season. He suffered a hamstring injury that later required surgery. Recently, Dak Prescott spoke with the media to discuss his health heading into 2025. Ahead of training camp starting on July 20, Prescott said he will be “full go” for the Cowboys.

Can Dak Prescott bounce back after a season lost to injury?


In the fourth round of the 2016 NFL draft, the Cowboys selected Dak Prescott out of Mississippi State. Former Cowboys QB Tony Romo suffered an injury during Dallas’ preseason game in 2016. He was unable to play, and Prescott was named the Week 1 starter. The rest is history for Dak Prescott. He’s started all 122 games he’s played for Dallas.

Prescott’s eight games in 2024 were the second-lowest of his career. The three-time Pro Bowler missed the final nine games of last season for the Cowboys. Backup Cooper Rush started eight games for Dallas and went 8-8. Third-string QB Trey Lance started the final game of the 2024 season when the Cowboys were already out of playoff contention.

Ahead of the 2025 season, Dak Prescott expects to be at full health for the Cowboys. He told reporters that he’ll be “full go” for training camp starting on July 20. During the Cowboys’ offseason program, Prescott took part in all on-field drills. Just a few weeks ago, Prescott held his annual getaway trip with skill players. They go to Lake Oconee in Georgia for on-field work and off-field sessions.

At Lake Oconee, Dak Prescott was able to get more familiar with his new WR George Pickens. Dallas traded a third and fifth-round pick to the Steelers to acquire the WR. Piekcens played the first three seasons of his career in Pittsburgh. His most productive year was his 2023 campaign. The young WR had 63 catches for 1,140 yards and five touchdowns. We’ve seen Dak Prescott help take CeeDee Lamb to the next level. Who’s to say he can’t do the same for George Pickens?

