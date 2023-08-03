Dak Prescott Throws Multiple Interceptions At Cowboys Practice

Dak Prescott had a rough year in 2022. His injured thumb suffered in Week 1 caused him to miss five games in total, and he was never able to get his performance off the ground personally despite his team performing well.

Prescott Throws 2 INTs In Cowboys Camp On Thursday

Video: Up and down day for Dak Prescott so far. Two INTs. One by Nahshon Wright and Stephon Gilmore (Although doesn’t seem Gilmore got the second foot in) (🎥 @calvinwatkins, @jonmachota) pic.twitter.com/WKwRjp1x1M — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 3, 2023

The Dallas Cowboys went 8-4 in the games Prescott started last season, but went 4-1 without him. Despite missing those five games, he finished the year tied with Davis Mills for most interceptions thrown (Mills played in 15 games). His 3.8 interception percentage was the highest in the league, more than even Justin Fields and Carson Wentz.

Based on a few short clips out of training camp, Prescott might still have some decision-making issues to work on. There was a video released of a play in which Dak took too much time in the pocket and had coaches yelling from the sideline. The end of the clip featured Trevon Diggs getting in Prescott’s face and talking smack as the two ran back to the huddles.

The evidence didn’t get better on Thursday. In some passing game drills, Dak Prescott was seen throwing multiple interceptions, one to Stephon Gilmore, and another to Nashon Wright.

Cowboys Will Need A Turnaround By Their QB

I hear all the Dak slander, but someone please answer this question for me. Outside of Jalen Hurts, who you taking over Dak Prescott in the NFC? Exactly. #Cowboys pic.twitter.com/ogYGzDQ0lT — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) August 3, 2023

The sample size is obviously small, and information gathered from training camp videos should always be taken with a grain of salt. Practices are a time for players to work out the kinks and get the interceptions out of their systems, and it is too early to make any snap judgements about where Prescott is with his current skill level.

While his playing time in the pre-season may be limited, look for Prescott to get at least a few reps when the Cowboys begin their games next weekend.

Dallas is banking on Prescott having a bounce back year. They are widely considered to be the third-best team in the NFC behind the Eagles and 49ers entering the season, and they have the 6th shortest Super Bowl odds of any team in the NFL (+1400).

NFL Betting Guides You May Like