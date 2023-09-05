NFL

Cowboys Rumors: Michael Gallup Is Fully Healthy, “I Know It’s Go Time”

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
rsz dhdr3o6nvv1c9enzz9wy
rsz dhdr3o6nvv1c9enzz9wy

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is looking to rebound in 2023 from a down season last year, one in which he led the league in interceptions despite missing five games. He’ll be attempting to do so with a wide receiver group that he doesn’t have an extensive history with, but there is one player who claims that he is finally fully healthy, which could help Prescott tremendously.

Gallup Says He’s Finally Health For The Cowboys Season

Michael Gallup had a solid first few years in the league, catching 158 balls for nearly 2,500 yards and 13 touchdowns in his initial three seasons. But the rising star suffered a torn ACL in 2021 which cut his season short. His rehab kept him out for the first three games of 2022 as well, and the Cowboys were somewhat slow in integrating him back into the offense. Gallup finished the season with 424 yards and 4 touchdowns in 11 starts (14 games).

Now with a full offseason under his belt for the first time in two years, Gallup says that he feels great:

I feel so good. I just smile all the time. I keep telling folks that I just smile when I walk in here because I know it’s go-time soon. That’s probably one of the biggest things. I’m blessed to play this game, do what I do, you know, put a smile on some kid’s face when I’m walking in the stadium. I’m blessed.

Lamb Is The Only Other WR With Serious History With Prescott

A healthy Gallup will be a key to success for the Cowboys’ offense in 2023. CeeDee Lamb is of course the #1 option, but Gallup is the only other receiver that has any kind of serious rapport with Prescott. Brandin Cooks is a newcomer but will be in the starting lineup, and the remaining 3 receivers on the depth chart caught a total of 3 passes last season.

The Cowboys will be in the middle of the pack when it comes to strength of schedule this season, and will kick things off by taking on the division rival New York Giants in Week 1. Dallas has the 6th shortest Super Bowl odds of any team in the NFL, coming in with a designation of +1200.

NFL Betting Guides You May Like

 

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
rsz 14469725250
NFL

LATEST Chicago Bears Safety Says He “Hates Green Bay”, Ready For Sunday’s Matchup

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  7h
rsz nbcsportsbrightspotcdn4
NFL
Chiefs Injury Report: Two WRs Limited In Practice, Optimistic For Thursday
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  7h

The Kansas City Chiefs are looking to defend their title as Super Bowl Champions this coming season, but they might have a rough start with their roster as the season…

rsz nbcsportsbrightspotcdn3
NFL
Arizona Cardinals Rumors: Kyler Murray Named Captain, Could Play In 2023
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  8h

The Arizona Cardinals are widely projected to be the worst team in the NFL this coming season. Their roster is essentially devoid of any elite talent, and they have a…

rsz znlj1acd835m1twiju05
NFL
New York Jets DB Says The Team Will Have A Historic Defense In 2023
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  9h
rsz 1445012472
NFL
Carolina Panthers Roster: Brian Burns May Be Seeking A New Contract
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  12h
Should I Draft JuJu Smith Schuster Patriots WRs Fantasy Outlook in 2023 696x464 1
NFL
New England Patriots Rumors: Juju Smith-Schuster’s Knee Is “A Mess”
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  12h
Walton Penner Group 1st in Richest NFL Owners
NFL
Top Ten Richest NFL Owners In 2023: Who Tops The List Of Elite Football Owners?
Author image Kyle Curran  •  12h
Arrow to top