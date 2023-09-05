Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is looking to rebound in 2023 from a down season last year, one in which he led the league in interceptions despite missing five games. He’ll be attempting to do so with a wide receiver group that he doesn’t have an extensive history with, but there is one player who claims that he is finally fully healthy, which could help Prescott tremendously.

Gallup Says He’s Finally Health For The Cowboys Season

𝗧𝗥𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗜𝗡𝗚: #Cowboys WR Michael Gallup says he is fully healthy for the first time in a few years after dealing with a persistent knee injury, via @PFN365 He’s just happy to be healthy again. “I feel so good. I just smile all the time. I keep telling folks that I just… pic.twitter.com/Z2PD1ibujz — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) September 4, 2023

Michael Gallup had a solid first few years in the league, catching 158 balls for nearly 2,500 yards and 13 touchdowns in his initial three seasons. But the rising star suffered a torn ACL in 2021 which cut his season short. His rehab kept him out for the first three games of 2022 as well, and the Cowboys were somewhat slow in integrating him back into the offense. Gallup finished the season with 424 yards and 4 touchdowns in 11 starts (14 games).

Now with a full offseason under his belt for the first time in two years, Gallup says that he feels great:

I feel so good. I just smile all the time. I keep telling folks that I just smile when I walk in here because I know it’s go-time soon. That’s probably one of the biggest things. I’m blessed to play this game, do what I do, you know, put a smile on some kid’s face when I’m walking in the stadium. I’m blessed.

Lamb Is The Only Other WR With Serious History With Prescott

Cowboys WR Michael Gallup is healthy heading into 2023 season: “I feel so good. I just smile all the time. I keep telling folks that I just smile when I walk in here because I know it’s go-time soon”https://t.co/PcvVQFtJ56 pic.twitter.com/11djBUb3cu — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) September 4, 2023

A healthy Gallup will be a key to success for the Cowboys’ offense in 2023. CeeDee Lamb is of course the #1 option, but Gallup is the only other receiver that has any kind of serious rapport with Prescott. Brandin Cooks is a newcomer but will be in the starting lineup, and the remaining 3 receivers on the depth chart caught a total of 3 passes last season.

The Cowboys will be in the middle of the pack when it comes to strength of schedule this season, and will kick things off by taking on the division rival New York Giants in Week 1. Dallas has the 6th shortest Super Bowl odds of any team in the NFL, coming in with a designation of +1200.

NFL Betting Guides You May Like