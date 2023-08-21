In the 2021 NFL Draft, the Pittsburgh Steelers selected RB Najee Harris 24th overall. Over his first two seasons with the Steelers, Harris has rushed for 1,000+ yards twice. The 25-year-old hasn’t been the flashiest RB, but he’s been reliable for Pittsburgh. This preseason, the Steelers have had another RB get a lot of exposure with the starters not getting a lot of playing time.

Jaylen Warren had a monster game over the weekend and is proving he’s capable of a bigger role this season. As a rookie last year, Warren played in 16 of their 17 games but made zero starts. He might not have a starting role with Harris on the team. However, Warren looks like he could be a real contributor in 2023.

What kind of role will Jaylen Warren play for the Steelers next season?



Over the weekend, the Steelers played the Bills in their second preseason game. Jaylen Warren saw a lot of playing time at RB with the 24-year-old still trying to prove himself. Against Buffalo, Warren had a 62-yard touchdown run and showed off his breakaway speed. While it is the preseason, Warren has proved that he’s going to be used much more than he was in 2022.

The longest rush of Najee Harris’ NFL career is 37 yards. Jaylen Warren went undrafted in 2022 and was signed by the Steelers. He didn’t see a lot of playing time last season, but he’s getting his chance now. Last season, Najee Harris had 272 rushing attempts for Pittsburgh while Jaylen Warren had just 77.

Can we just enjoy having two great running backs like Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren #steelers pic.twitter.com/YBCUKhTuWF — matthew luciow (@Luciow1992) August 20, 2023



This season, the Steelers could look to use Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren as a split backfield. Harris is the clear RB1, but Warren continues to show that Pittsburgh needs to use his skills on the field. Both players offer completely different styles of running the ball. Harris is six-foot-one, 230 pounds and Warren is five-foot-eight, 215.

If anything, Jaylen Warren has at least proved that he’s capable of a bigger role. He might not get that chance right away, but he’ll be ready when the time comes.