Contract holdout lands Terry McLaurin on the reserve/did not report list

On Tuesday, July 22, the Washington Commanders’ 2025 training camp officially began. The team is eager to have another successful season after a 12-5 finish in 2024.

Washington made a trip to the NFC Championship game but lost to the Eagles. Still, it was an incredible season for the Commanders. Ahead of the 2025 season, the team still has an issue it needs to resolve. Veteran WR Terry McLaurin is seeking a contract extension, and reports are that the team is low-balling him. Due to a contract holdout, McLaurin hasn’t reported to training camp. Subsequently, the Commanders placed him on the reserve/did not report list.

When will the Commanders reach a contract extension with Terry McLaurin?

The #Commanders have officially placed standout WR Terry McLaurin on the reserve/did not report list, as his holdout begins. In addition, OL Sam Cosmi is on the PUP list, while WR Noah Brown (who was carted off with an injury in the Spring) is not. Positive sign for Brown. pic.twitter.com/9M5CsBZ5tz — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 23, 2025



Over his career with the Commanders, Terry McLaurin has been an extremely reliable wide receiver. The 2024 season was his fifth consecutive year with 1,000+ receiving yards. Additionally, his 82 receptions were the second-most of his career. With rookie QB Jayden Daniels, Terry McLaurin had a career-high 13 receiving touchdowns. With the production McLaurin has shown for the Commanders, he’s seeking a new contract extension.

He’s entering the final season of a three-year deal with Washington. The two-time Pro Bowler is set to make $15.5 million in 2025. That’s far less than what McLaurin is worth. During a recent media availability, McLaurin said he feels undervalued by the Commanders. All he wants is to be paid fairly in the WR market. He believes the number is $30+ million per season.

Terry McLaurin at yoga this morning in VA. So we know he’s in town. Photo from @pwhala10 pic.twitter.com/HoAXs0VScw — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) July 23, 2025

That would be a massive raise for McLaurin. In that media availability, the WR also said he wanted to make it “abundantly clear” he wants to stay in Washington. He was a third-round pick by the Commanders in 2019 and has spent all six seasons with Washington. Terry McLaurin is a fan favorite and has continued to produce despite QB turnovers early in his career.

All signs point to McLaurin staying in Washington this offseason. It’s only a matter of time until the Commanders and their agents strike a deal. For now, the veteran WR begins training camp on the reserve/did not report list. McLaurin is willing to wait it out and put pressure on the Commanders to sign him. We’ll have to wait and see just how long this holdout lasts.