NFL

Contract holdout lands Terry McLaurin on the reserve/did not report list

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
3 min read
Terry McLaurin Commanders pic 1
Terry McLaurin Commanders pic 1

On Tuesday, July 22, the Washington Commanders’ 2025 training camp officially began. The team is eager to have another successful season after a 12-5 finish in 2024. 

Washington made a trip to the NFC Championship game but lost to the Eagles. Still, it was an incredible season for the Commanders. Ahead of the 2025 season, the team still has an issue it needs to resolve. Veteran WR Terry McLaurin is seeking a contract extension, and reports are that the team is low-balling him. Due to a contract holdout, McLaurin hasn’t reported to training camp. Subsequently, the Commanders placed him on the reserve/did not report list.

When will the Commanders reach a contract extension with Terry McLaurin?


Over his career with the Commanders, Terry McLaurin has been an extremely reliable wide receiver.  The 2024 season was his fifth consecutive year with 1,000+ receiving yards. Additionally, his 82 receptions were the second-most of his career. With rookie QB Jayden Daniels, Terry McLaurin had a career-high 13 receiving touchdowns. With the production McLaurin has shown for the Commanders, he’s seeking a new contract extension.

He’s entering the final season of a three-year deal with Washington. The two-time Pro Bowler is set to make $15.5 million in 2025. That’s far less than what McLaurin is worth. During a recent media availability, McLaurin said he feels undervalued by the Commanders. All he wants is to be paid fairly in the WR market. He believes the number is $30+ million per season.

That would be a massive raise for McLaurin. In that media availability, the WR also said he wanted to make it “abundantly clear” he wants to stay in Washington. He was a third-round pick by the Commanders in 2019 and has spent all six seasons with Washington. Terry McLaurin is a fan favorite and has continued to produce despite QB turnovers early in his career.

All signs point to McLaurin staying in Washington this offseason. It’s only a matter of time until the Commanders and their agents strike a deal. For now, the veteran WR begins training camp on the reserve/did not report list. McLaurin is willing to wait it out and put pressure on the Commanders to sign him. We’ll have to wait and see just how long this holdout lasts.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Joe Burrow Bengals pic
NFL

LATEST Zac Taylor said the Bengals will play Joe Burrow in the preseason more ‘than we ever have’

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jul 23 2025
Terry McLaurin Commanders pic 1
NFL
Contract holdout lands Terry McLaurin on the reserve/did not report list
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jul 23 2025

On Tuesday, July 22, the Washington Commanders’ 2025 training camp officially began. The team is eager to have another successful season after a 12-5 finish in 2024.  Washington made a…

James Cook Bills pic
NFL
Bills’ James Cook is a ‘potential hold-in candidate’ for Buffalo as he seeks a new deal
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jul 22 2025

Last season, Josh Allen and the Bills went 13-4 and easily won the AFC East. Buffalo was the #2 seed in the AFC playoffs and made a run to the…

Stefon Diggs Patriots pic
NFL
Stefon Diggs (ACL) has been cleared for full participation in Patriots training camp
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jul 22 2025
Will Levis Titans pic
NFL
Titans QB Will Levis will miss the entire 2025 season due to shoulder surgery
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jul 21 2025
Trey Hendrickson Bengals pic
NFL
Trey Hendrickson was reportedly offered a new contract extension by the Bengals
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jul 21 2025
Micah Parsons Cowboys pic
NFL
Dallas’ Micah Parsons called out ownership for continuing to delay his contract negotiations
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jul 17 2025
Arrow to top