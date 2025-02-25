The Commanders will allow Jonathan Allen to seek a trade this offseason

The 2024 season was Dan Quinn’s first season as head coach of the Washington Commanders. It was also Jayden Daniels’ rookie year at QB.

A 12-5 record was Washington’s best regular season since 1991. Daniels helped carry the team to the NFC Championship game where they lost to the Eagles. This offseason, the team is expected to part ways with one key veteran. Jonathan Allen has requested to seek a trade, putting an end to his eight-year career in Washington.

Where will Jonathan Allen play in 2025?

The #Commanders have had trade conversations centered around Pro Bowl DL Jonathan Allen, sources say. Washington plans to do right by the player & Allen’s camp is involved in helping him land at the right spot — either via trade or free agency. He has one year left at $15M. pic.twitter.com/DNcQxWFACY — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 25, 2025



In the 2017 draft, the Commanders used the 17th overall pick to draft Jonathan Allen out of Alabama. All eight of his professional seasons have been played with Washington. Allen has started 108 of his 109 career games. From 2018-2023, Allen played in at least 15 games each season for the Commanders. In 2024, Allen missed nine games with a torn pectoral muscle.

Initially, it was believed that his injury was season-ending. However, doctors discovered that his tear was not as severe as they first thought. Allen was able to work his way back on the field in 2024. He played in the final two regular-season matchups and all three of Washinton’s playoff games. After eight seasons, Allen has requested permission to seek a trade and the Commanders are allowing it.

Next season, the two-time Pro Bowler has a cap hit of $22.3 million. The team would save $16.3 million in cap space whether he is traded or released before June 1. According to Ian Rapoport, the Commanders plan to do right by Allen and his camp. They are going to try and find him a favorable landing spot. Over eight seasons, Allen finished with (42.0) sacks for the Commanders. At 30, Allen is a veteran player many teams will monitor this offseason.