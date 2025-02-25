NFL

The Commanders will allow Jonathan Allen to seek a trade this offseason

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
2 min read
Jonathan Allen Commadners pic
Jonathan Allen Commadners pic

The 2024 season was Dan Quinn’s first season as head coach of the Washington Commanders. It was also Jayden Daniels’ rookie year at QB. 

A 12-5 record was Washington’s best regular season since 1991. Daniels helped carry the team to the NFC Championship game where they lost to the Eagles. This offseason, the team is expected to part ways with one key veteran. Jonathan Allen has requested to seek a trade, putting an end to his eight-year career in Washington.

Where will Jonathan Allen play in 2025?


In the 2017 draft, the Commanders used the 17th overall pick to draft Jonathan Allen out of Alabama. All eight of his professional seasons have been played with Washington. Allen has started 108 of his 109 career games. From 2018-2023, Allen played in at least 15 games each season for the Commanders. In 2024, Allen missed nine games with a torn pectoral muscle.

Initially, it was believed that his injury was season-ending. However, doctors discovered that his tear was not as severe as they first thought. Allen was able to work his way back on the field in 2024. He played in the final two regular-season matchups and all three of Washinton’s playoff games. After eight seasons, Allen has requested permission to seek a trade and the Commanders are allowing it.

Next season, the two-time Pro Bowler has a cap hit of $22.3 million. The team would save $16.3 million in cap space whether he is traded or released before June 1. According to Ian Rapoport, the Commanders plan to do right by Allen and his camp. They are going to try and find him a favorable landing spot. Over eight seasons, Allen finished with (42.0) sacks for the Commanders. At 30, Allen is a veteran player many teams will monitor this offseason.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Travis Kelce Chiefs pic
NFL

LATEST Chiefs’ Travis Kelce will return in 2025 for his 13th season with Kansas City

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Feb 25 2025
Jordan Burch Oregon pic
NFL
Four ‘under the radar’ players to watch at the 2025 NFL scouting combine this week
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Feb 25 2025

The 2025 NFL scouting combine starts on Thursday, February 27. Three-hundred-twenty-nine of the nation’s top prospects were invited this year.  Heading into the 2025 combine, several unknown players will boost…

Jonathan Allen Commadners pic
NFL
The Commanders will allow Jonathan Allen to seek a trade this offseason
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Feb 25 2025

The 2024 season was Dan Quinn’s first season as head coach of the Washington Commanders. It was also Jayden Daniels’ rookie year at QB.  A 12-5 record was Washington’s best…

Shaq Thompson Panthers pic
NFL
Long-time Carolina Panther Shaq Thompson will be a free agent this offseason
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Feb 24 2025
Zack Martin Cowboys pic
NFL
Cowboys’ seven-time All-Pro Zack Martin has announced his retirement
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Feb 21 2025
Stefon Diggs Texans pic
NFL
Texans GM Nick Caserio said the “door is always open” for Stefon Diggs to return
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Feb 20 2025
Jevon Holland Dolphinis pic
NFL
The Miami Dolphins are not expected to use the franchise tag on Jevon Holland
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Feb 19 2025
Arrow to top