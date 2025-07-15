Commanders’ Terry McLaurin wants it ‘abundantly clear’ that he wishes to stay with Washington

In 2024, the Washington Commanders went 12-5 and made the conference championship. It was the team’s first season with 12+ wins since 1991. The Commanders were led by rookie QB Jayden Daniels.

He quickly changed the outlook of the franchise and made Washington a contender in the NFC. With Daniels as his QB, WR Terry McLaurin had one of his most productive seasons in the NFL. The 29-year-old is entering the final season of a three-year deal and is eligible for an extension. However, talks between the Commanders and McLaurin’s agents have stalled this offseason. Speaking with the media on Tuesday, McLaurin said he wanted to make it “abundantly clear” that he wishes to stay in Washington.

Will Terry McLaurin and the Commanders get a long-term extension done this summer?

Terry McLaurin on extension talks: “I’ve been frustrated. I’m not gonna lie.” pic.twitter.com/FmCWu0Hst6 — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) July 15, 2025



With a third-round pick in the 2019 NFL draft, Washington selected WR Terry McLaurin out of Ohio State. The two-time Pro Bowler has started all 97 games he’s played over six seasons. In his time with Washington, the Commanders shuffled several quarterbacks in and out. Despite the turnover, McLaurin has found success. Over the last five seasons, McLaurin has had at least 77+ catches and 1,000+ receiving yards for the Commanders.

In the 2024 draft, Washington used the second overall pick to draft QB Jayden Daniels out of LSU. He went on to win Rookie of the Year in 2024, throwing for 3,568 yards, 25 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. With Daniels as his QB, Terry McLaurin had 82 receptions for 1,096 receiving yards and a career-high 13 touchdowns. After that production, McLaurin is seeing a contract extension from Washington.

#Commanders Pro Bowl WR Terry McLaurin told reporters “it’s disappointing” there hasn’t more progress on a new contract and says there have been no discussions since his minicamp holdout. But no trade request as of now. “I want to be here. I want to make that abundantly clear.” https://t.co/U98yZO9Gtv — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 15, 2025

Recently, Terry McLaurin spoke with the media about his frustration with the team. The former third-round pick said it’s been “disappointing” that more progress on a new contract hasn’t been made. Additionally, McLaurin wanted to make it “abundantly clear” that he wants to stay with the Commanders. Reports are that McLaurin wants to be paid $30 million in annual average value.

That would put him up there with the top WR contracts in the NFL. Ja’Marr Chase will make the most money of any WR in 2025 at $40,250,000. Eight other WRs will make an annual average value of $30 million next season. Terry McLaurin wants to be paid like a WR1. By next fall, McLaurin will be 30. That cannot stop the Commanders from paying him a long-term deal. They finally have a franchise QB who can consistently get McLuarin the ball. We’ll see how Washington’s front office handles it all as the 2025 season approaches.