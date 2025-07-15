NFL

Commanders’ Terry McLaurin wants it ‘abundantly clear’ that he wishes to stay with Washington

Zach Wolpin
Sports Editor
In 2024, the Washington Commanders went 12-5 and made the conference championship. It was the team’s first season with 12+ wins since 1991. The Commanders were led by rookie QB Jayden Daniels.

He quickly changed the outlook of the franchise and made Washington a contender in the NFC. With Daniels as his QB, WR Terry McLaurin had one of his most productive seasons in the NFL. The 29-year-old is entering the final season of a three-year deal and is eligible for an extension. However, talks between the Commanders and McLaurin’s agents have stalled this offseason. Speaking with the media on Tuesday, McLaurin said he wanted to make it “abundantly clear” that he wishes to stay in Washington.

Will Terry McLaurin and the Commanders get a long-term extension done this summer?


With a third-round pick in the 2019 NFL draft, Washington selected WR Terry McLaurin out of Ohio State. The two-time Pro Bowler has started all 97 games he’s played over six seasons. In his time with Washington, the Commanders shuffled several quarterbacks in and out. Despite the turnover, McLaurin has found success. Over the last five seasons, McLaurin has had at least 77+ catches and 1,000+ receiving yards for the Commanders.

In the 2024 draft, Washington used the second overall pick to draft QB Jayden Daniels out of LSU. He went on to win Rookie of the Year in 2024, throwing for 3,568 yards, 25 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. With  Daniels as his QB, Terry McLaurin had 82 receptions for 1,096 receiving yards and a career-high 13 touchdowns. After that production, McLaurin is seeing a contract extension from Washington.

Recently, Terry McLaurin spoke with the media about his frustration with the team. The former third-round pick said it’s been “disappointing” that more progress on a new contract hasn’t been made. Additionally, McLaurin wanted to make it “abundantly clear” that he wants to stay with the Commanders. Reports are that McLaurin wants to be paid $30 million in annual average value.

That would put him up there with the top WR contracts in the NFL. Ja’Marr Chase will make the most money of any WR in 2025 at $40,250,000. Eight other WRs will make an annual average value of $30 million next season. Terry McLaurin wants to be paid like a WR1. By next fall, McLaurin will be 30. That cannot stop the Commanders from paying him a long-term deal. They finally have a franchise QB who can consistently get McLuarin the ball. We’ll see how Washington’s front office handles it all as the 2025 season approaches.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
