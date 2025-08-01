Commanders’ Terry McLaurin requests a trade amid contract frustration

The 2024 season was Terry McLaurin’s sixth season with the Commanders. He’s endured several QBs in his time with Washington, and they’ve finally found a franchise cornerstone.

Jayden Daniels was the AP Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2024. He helped Terry McLaurin enjoy one of the most productive seasons of his career so far. McLaurin has been holding out on coming to training camp due to contract negotiations. On Thursday evening, the veteran WR requested a trade from Washington. We’ll wait and see if the Commanders trade their top WR.

Terry McLaurin is playing hardball with the Commanders’ front office

Terry McLaurin requested a trade, as ⁦@Schultz_Report⁩ also reported. pic.twitter.com/USLMPGiPwt — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 31, 2025



Without Terry McLaurin, Washington’s offense would look drastically different in 2025. The 29-year-old was the top pass catcher last season for QB Jayden Daniels. He had 82 catches for 1,096 yards and a career-high 13 receiving touchdowns. McLaurin is heading into the final season of a three-year, $68 million deal. The veteran WR is eligible for a contract extension. However, the Commanders and McLaurin are far apart in their negotiations.

It’s well-known that Terry McLaurin is seeking a contract worth $30+ million in annual average value. During the 2025 season, eight WRs are scheduled to be paid $30 million or more. McLaurin wants to be added to that list. This offseason, McLaurin has grown tired of contract negotiations with the Commanders. On Thursday evening, he requested a trade from the team.

“Respectfully, just pay him.” —Commanders Ring-of-Fame WR Santana Moss on Terry McLaurin’s contract situation 👀 pic.twitter.com/6rDoAhguRm — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 27, 2025

Sources around the NFL have reported that the Commanders have no interest in trading Terry McLaurin. General manager Adam Peters has publicly commented, saying he wants to keep McLaurin in Washington. The Commanders are hesitant to re-sign McLaurin to a long-term deal because of his age. When his extension kicks in for the 2026 season, McLaurin will be 31. That is typically an age where teams have hesitancy to sign a WR long-term.

Terry McLaurin wants to be paid fairly this offseason. His career stats are comparable to D.K. Metcalf. Both players were in the 2019 draft class. After being traded to the Steelers, Metcalf was given a four-year, $132 million deal with $60 million guaranteed. That’s an annual average value of $33 million. Metlcaf got that money from a team that he hadn’t suited up for yet. It’s only a matter of time until the Commanders pay McLaurin the money he rightfully deserves.