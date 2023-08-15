NFL

Colts Will Have Different QB Starting Week 1 For 6th Straight Season

Anthony R. Cardenas
Sports Editor
It was reported on Tuesday that the Indianapolis Colts would be naming rookie Anthony Richardson as their starting quarterback for Week 1 of the upcoming season. While it is a big step in the development of the top-5 pick, it is another sign of instability within an organization that has had a rough go over the last few years.

Richardson Is Colts 6th Different Week 1 Starter In 6 Years

The selection of Richardson in the top-5 of the 2023 NFL Draft was something of a surprise. His name soared up draft boards during the final months and weeks of the scouting process, and he became one of the top quarterback prospects in what was expected to be a class that was rich at the position. Bryce Young and CJ Stroud were the definitive top-2, but who the next pass thrower taken would be was a question mark.

The Colts made sure that it was Anthony Richardson. He was considered the best athlete of the bunch, with insane arm strength and solid mobility. But it was known that he had struggles with accuracy and timing, which has doomed some players that are not willing to put in the work to fix their issues.

But the Indianapolis staff believed that they could coach the trouble out of his game, and it seems that they’re confident enough in his development to make him the starter for the first game of his rookie season.

Richardson Is Favorite For First Rookie QB To Be Benched

For the Colts, it marks yet another different face starting under center for them in Week 1. The team has had a different quarterback start the season for them in each of the past 6 years, the longest current streak in the league.

It began with Andrew Luck’s final season in 2018, followed by Jacoby Brissett in 2019. The team then brought in veteran Phillip Rivers while they were still looking to compete, and he led the team to an 11-5 record, but lasted just the one season. Since then, they’ve tried their hand with more past-their-prime veterans in Carson Wentz and Matt Ryan as their Week 1 starters.

Richardson makes it 6. There aren’t a whole lot of expectations for the 2023 season, as it will be something of a development year for both the team and the quarterback. In fact, there are odds available for which rookie QB is benched first, and Richardson is the odds-on leader to receive the honor.

