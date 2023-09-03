The Indianapolis Colts had one of the top rushing offenses in the league a couple of years ago, but they’re in some serious peril at the position as they enter 2023.

Colts Injury Report: Moss Likely Out For Week 1, Jackson To Start

With #Colts RB Jonathan Taylor on the PUP list and veteran RB Zack Moss dealing with his forearm injury, it is Deon Jackson that is expected to start against the #Jaguars on Week 1. Jackson ran the ball 81 times in his career for a low 3.3 yards per carry, but he did catch 30… pic.twitter.com/4YnOAErMxt — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 3, 2023

The Jonathan Taylor saga is of course the big story. He had been one of the most productive backs in the league during his first three seasons in the NFL, but his relationship with the Colts and ownership has soured. Taylor was given permission by the team to seek a trade, but do deal ever came to fruition, and he remains a member of the team. He will begin the season on the PUP list, forcing him to miss the first 4 games of the season.

So where do the Colts go from here? Not only will Taylor be out for the team’s Week 1 game against the Jaguars, but they will likely be without veteran back Zack Moss as well. Moss underwent wrist surgery on July 31st, and it is unknown whether he will be available when the team takes the field in a week. The latest reports are saying that Week 2 is a much more likely scenario for Moss to make his debut.

Who is left on the depth chart? If Moss is indeed a no-go, the team will turn to Deon Jackson, who is the next player listed on the roster.

Colts Facing Uphill Battle

Colts have announced No. 4 pick QB Anthony Richardson has been voted a team captain by his teammates 🔥 pic.twitter.com/4ODgDDu8m7 — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) August 31, 2023

Jackson has a bit of experience under his belt. He rushed for 236 yards on 68 attempts last season, and scored two total touchdowns. And while he may not be the workhorse back that Taylor is, Jackson had an impressive game against the team that he’ll face on Sunday.

One of Jackson’s two starts last season came in Week 6 against the Jaguars. He had his best day as a pro, not only rushing for 42 yards and a touchdown, but the Colts also targeted him 10 times in the game, and he caught all 10 passes. He finished with 79 receiving yards, too.

Should we expect the same type of production? The Colts are in a tough spot this season with a rookie quarterback and a roster that has been depleted. Their projected over/under win total is 6.5, tied for the third worst of any team in the league.

