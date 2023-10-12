Patrick Mahomes Prop Bet Odds, Lines And Picks Vs Denver Broncos

Find out the best lines available for all Prop Bets on Patrick Mahomes for the Kansas City Chiefs vs Denver Broncos on Thursday Night Football.

BetOnline have released their prop bet lines for Mahomes vs the Broncos.

Patrick Mahomes Prop Bet Odds Vs Denver Broncos

Mahomes to score 1st TD +1200

Mahomes total passing yards – Over/Under 269.5 -110

Mahomes total rushing yards – Over/Under 21.5 -110

Mahomes total completions – Over/Under 25.5 -110

Mahomes total attempts – Over/Under 35.5 -130

Mahomes longest completion – Over/Under 36.5 yards -115

Mahomes total interceptions – Over/Under 0.5 -125

Mahomes over 2.5 passing TDs +140

Patrick Mahomes Prop Bet Stats Kit

Mahomes is averaging 257.4 passing yards per game in 2023

Mahomes is averaging 30.8 rushing yards per game in 2023

Mahomes passing yards over has hit in 3 of his 4 last games this season

Mahomes is averaging 24.6 pass completions on 36.8 attempts this season

Mahomes has 10 passing TDs so far this season

Prop Betting Advice

When placing a prop bet we advise you to always make sure you look for the best odds and lines because some of the NFL sports betting sites may differ. Use stats, picks and trends to help influence your bets.

The most popular prop bets are player touchdowns and rushing, passing and receiving yards. Many offshores sportsbooks such as BetOnline will allow bettors to combine these with same game parlay bets for higher returns.

