NFL

Patrick Mahomes Prop Bet Odds, Lines And Picks Vs Denver Broncos

Author image
Olly Taliku
Twitter Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
Patrick Mahomes
Patrick Mahomes

Find out the best lines available for all Prop Bets on Patrick Mahomes for the Kansas City Chiefs vs Denver Broncos on Thursday Night Football.

BetOnline have released their prop bet lines for Mahomes vs the Broncos.

Patrick Mahomes Prop Bet Odds Vs Denver Broncos

  • Mahomes to score 1st TD +1200
  • Mahomes total passing yards – Over/Under 269.5 -110
  • Mahomes total rushing yards – Over/Under 21.5 -110
  • Mahomes total completions – Over/Under 25.5 -110
  • Mahomes total attempts – Over/Under 35.5 -130
  • Mahomes longest completion – Over/Under 36.5 yards -115
  • Mahomes total interceptions – Over/Under 0.5 -125
  • Mahomes over 2.5 passing TDs +140

All bets are available to Americans in ALL STATES. BetOnline don’t limit players like some regulated brands so high stakes are available.

RELATED: Kansas City Chiefs Vs Denver Broncos Odds, Picks, Line: Week 6 NFL Predictions

BetOnline $1000 NFL Free Bet Offer

Anyone opening an account at BetOnline can get a Free Bet of up to $1000. To claim:

  1. Go to BetOnline
  2. Register an account
  3. Make a deposit of between $50 and $2000
  4. Get 50% of your deposit as a Free Bet up to $1000

Patrick Mahomes Prop Bet Stats Kit

  • Mahomes is averaging 257.4 passing yards per game in 2023
  • Mahomes is averaging 30.8 rushing yards per game in 2023
  • Mahomes passing yards over has hit in 3 of his 4 last games this season
  • Mahomes is averaging 24.6 pass completions on 36.8 attempts this season
  • Mahomes has 10 passing TDs so far this season

Free Bets for NFL Bettors On Monday Night Football

$750 In Free Bets For NFL 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
100% Welcome Bonus Up To $1000 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
100% Up To $500 Welcome Bonus 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now

Prop Betting Advice

When placing a prop bet we advise you to always make sure you look for the best odds and lines because some of the NFL sports betting sites may differ. Use stats, picks and trends to help influence your bets.

The most popular prop bets are player touchdowns and rushing, passing and receiving yards. Many offshores sportsbooks such as BetOnline will allow bettors to combine these with same game parlay bets for higher returns.

Other NFL Content You May Like

Author image
Twitter Instagram

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku
Author Image

Olly Taliku

Twitter Instagram
Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Chris Jones chiefs pic
NFL

LATEST How To Bet On NFL Thursday Night Football In Missouri – Chiefs vs Broncos

Author image Andy Newton  •  14min
Russell Wilson
NFL
Russell Wilson Prop Bet Odds, Lines And Picks Vs Kansas City Chiefs
Author image Olly Taliku  •  17min

Find out the best lines available for all Prop Bets on Russell Wilson for the Denver Broncos vs Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday Night Football. BetOnline have released their prop…

Patrick Mahomes
NFL
Patrick Mahomes Prop Bet Odds, Lines And Picks Vs Denver Broncos
Author image Olly Taliku  •  35min

Find out the best lines available for all Prop Bets on Patrick Mahomes for the Kansas City Chiefs vs Denver Broncos on Thursday Night Football. BetOnline have released their prop…

Kadarius Toney chiefs pic
NFL
How To Bet On NFL Thursday Night Football In USA – Chiefs vs Broncos
Author image Andy Newton  •  59min
Pacheco
NFL
Kansas City Chiefs vs Denver Broncos Odds, Picks, Line: Week 6 NFL Predictions
Author image Olly Taliku  •  3h
Rashaan Evans Falcons pic
NFL
Cowboys Depth Chart: Rashaan Evans is expected to sign with Dallas’ practice squad after Leighton Vander Esch suffered a neck injury
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  19h
rsz usatsi 19329555 cropped 1024x640 1
NFL
Broncos Rumors: Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton Could Be On The Trade Block
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  19h
Arrow to top