Chicago Bears Currently Hold Top 2 Picks In 2024 NFL Draft

Things aren’t going as planned for the Chicago Bears through the first four weeks of the 2023 NFL season. They entered the year with elevated expectations after bolstering the defense and providing Justin Fields with new and improved weapons, but have limped out to an 0-4 start in borderline embarrassing fashion.

Bears Could Make First Two Picks Of 2024 NFL Draft

THE BRONCOS STORM BACK TO RUIN JUSTIN FIELDS’ BIG DAY‼️ pic.twitter.com/BC5ae8YyGY — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 1, 2023



Fields was supposed to take a big step forward in his third season as a professional. The coaching staff seemed to unlock some of the quarterback’s potential late in the season in 2022, and he was even listed as a dark horse MVP candidate. But through the first three games, Fields had thrown for 526 total yards to go along with 3 touchdowns and 4 interceptions.

Most importantly, the Bears are 0-4. Fields actually enjoyed his best day of the season on Sunday, throwing for 335 yards, tossing 4 touchdowns and just one interception. But Chicago fell victim to a 21-point comeback from the lowly Broncos, losing after leading 28-7.

Head coach Matt Eberflus is on the hottest of hot seats, and it is likely that he will be the first head coach fired during the current season. But there will be even more sweeping changes if the Bears continue their losing ways, and if the Carolina Panthers do the same.

Chicago Can Add Williams, Plus Another

The Bears currently have the top two picks in next year’s draft… 👀 Bears fan hotline: https://t.co/YXqHIJgiyj pic.twitter.com/UuJdFDUSsI — PFF (@PFF) October 1, 2023

Soon enough, teams will be looking towards the future and the 2024 NFL Draft. The Bears will have some of the most firepower of any team, thanks to their own struggles and those of the Panthers. Chicago of course owns the rights to their own draft pick, which is currently the first overall based on their record.

But they also hold the rights to the Panthers’ first round pick, thanks to the swap of draft picks last off-season. The Bears finished the 2022 campaign with the worst record in the league, and the rights to the top pick. But they traded the selection away in a quarterback-heavy draft, putting their faith in Fields and shipping the rights away to Carolina. One of the pieces coming back in return was a first round pick in 2024, which is looking like a very valuable asset at this point.

Aside from the Bears, the only other NFL team that remains winless are the Panthers. That means that Chicago would own the rights to both the first and second overall picks if the season were to end today.

It is a potentially franchise-changing situation. Caleb Williams is considered to be a generational quarterback talent, and the Bears would have the right to select him. They’d be able to add yet another top-tier prospect with the second pick, or perhaps even trade it to add more assets in order to build out their roster.

