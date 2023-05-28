Cheapest Ticket To Game 7 In Boston On Monday Night Is $667

The Boston Celtics have a chance to do something that no team in NBA history has ever done before. After facing what seemed like an insurmountable 3-0 deficit to the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals, they are one win away from becoming the first team to complete such a comeback.

Cheapest Tickets To Game 7 In Boston: $667

$380: Cheapest ticket sold for Game 7 on @TickPick when the Celtics went down 0-3 to the Heat $828: Cheapest ticket available now on @TickPick for Game 7 tomorrow. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) May 28, 2023

The previous teams facing 3-0 series holes are 0-150. No team has ever pulled it off, and the Celtics are only the 4th team to ever force a Game 7. Should they be victorious on Monday, something that the oddsmakers think is very likely, then it will be one of the most historic moments in league history.

And there are apparently plenty of people who want to be in the building to witness potential history.

Ticket prices for NBA Playoff games have made headlines this year. It started in Round 1, with tickets for the Sacramento Kings’ first playoff appearance in 17 years were the most expensive opening round ticket in league history. There was more of the same in the conference semi-finals, when the Lakers and Warriors provided one of the premier matchups we have had in recent memory.

To get in to TD Garden on Monday night, the cheapest ticket is $667, according to @TickPick on Twitter. But those numbers have only risen since their announcement, at least based on TicketMaster’s prices.

DERRICK WHITE BUZZER BEATER FOR THE WIN 🔥🔥🔥 CELTICS SEND IT TO GAME 7. pic.twitter.com/F8bw9aYpme — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 28, 2023

As of Sunday afternoon, the lowest priced ticket for Game 7 in Boston is $750. That would place you in the 11th row of the balcony in section 323, directly behind the basket. There are tickets in that same balcony section that are currently priced at over $1,000.

Want to sit closer to the action? Tickets in section 12, which straddles half court behind the scorers table, has 6th row seats available for $4,676. The price for the first row of section 12 is $8,640.

There are currently no courtside tickets listed as available for purchase. But two seats behind the Boston Celtics bench are going for a whopping $18,725.

Game 7 is scheduled for Monday night at 8:30PM Eastern. The Celtics will enter the game as heavy favorites, with the line currently sitting at -7.5.

