After consecutive losses to open the campaign, both the Minnesota Vikings and Los Angeles Chargers have the opportunity to get their first win on the board in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season. Find the odds and lines here as well as our picks for the clash.

Vikings vs Chargers Picks

Minnesota Vikings -1.5 (-110)

Justin Jefferson first TD scorer (+550)

Vikings vs Chargers Pick 1: Minnesota Vikings -1.5 (-110 with BetOnline)

If someone told you before the start of the season that both the Minnesota Vikings and Los Angeles Chargers would start the season 0-2, they probably wouldn’t believe you.

Minnesota lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Philadelphia Eagles, whilst the Chargers came up short against the Miami Dolphins and Tennessee Titans.

Week 3 at home is a good opportunity for the Vikings to get back on track and they ran away 27-20 winners on the road against Justin Herbert’s side two years ago.

The line of 1.5 looks enticing for Minnesota to get one on the board and make their push back up the NFC.

Vikings vs Chargers Pick 2: Justin Jefferson first TD scorer (+550 with BetOnline)

Justin Jefferson is widely regarded as one of, if not the best wide receiver in the NFL and it’s shocking to many that he still hasn’t recorded a first touchdown of the season after two games.

He’s still been on fire though, tallying 309 receiving yards and 14 first downs for his team. It’s only a matter of time before he scores his first six points of the campaign and there’s added value in this selection.

Last season’s Offensive Player of the Year has so much to offer in the red zone and he’s our pick to score the first touchdown of the night.

Vikings vs Chargers Odds and Line

Moneyline: Minnesota Vikings: -120 | LA Chargers: +100

Minnesota Vikings: -120 | LA Chargers: +100 Point Spread: Vikings (-1.5) -110 | Chargers (+1.5) -110

Vikings (-1.5) -110 | Chargers (+1.5) -110 Total Points: Over 54.0 –110 | Under 54.0 -110

