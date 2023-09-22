NFL

Minnesota Vikings vs Los Angeles Chargers Odds, Picks, Line: Week 3 NFL Predictions

Author image
Joe Lyons
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
USATSI 21417863 168397130 lowres
USATSI 21417863 168397130 lowres

After consecutive losses to open the campaign, both the Minnesota Vikings and Los Angeles Chargers have the opportunity to get their first win on the board in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season. Find the odds and lines here as well as our picks for the clash.

Vikings vs Chargers Picks 

  • Minnesota Vikings -1.5 (-110)
  • Justin Jefferson first TD scorer (+550)
$1,000 Welcome Bonus For Sports Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.

Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.

 Claim Offer

Vikings vs Chargers Pick 1: Minnesota Vikings -1.5 (-110 with BetOnline)

If someone told you before the start of the season that both the Minnesota Vikings and Los Angeles Chargers would start the season 0-2, they probably wouldn’t believe you.

Minnesota lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Philadelphia Eagles, whilst the Chargers came up short against the Miami Dolphins and Tennessee Titans.

Week 3 at home is a good opportunity for the Vikings to get back on track and they ran away 27-20 winners on the road against Justin Herbert’s side two years ago.

The line of 1.5 looks enticing for Minnesota to get one on the board and make their push back up the NFC.

RELATED: NFL Week 3 Odds: Moneyline, Spread, Over/Under For ALL 16 Games

Vikings vs Chargers Pick 2: Justin Jefferson first TD scorer (+550 with BetOnline)

Justin Jefferson is widely regarded as one of, if not the best wide receiver in the NFL and it’s shocking to many that he still hasn’t recorded a first touchdown of the season after two games.

He’s still been on fire though, tallying 309 receiving yards and 14 first downs for his team. It’s only a matter of time before he scores his first six points of the campaign and there’s added value in this selection.

Last season’s Offensive Player of the Year has so much to offer in the red zone and he’s our pick to score the first touchdown of the night.

Vikings vs Chargers Odds and Line

  • Moneyline: Minnesota Vikings: -120 | LA Chargers: +100
  • Point Spread: Vikings (-1.5) -110 | Chargers (+1.5) -110
  • Total Points: Over 54.0 –110 | Under 54.0 -110

Other NFL Content You May Like

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
View All Posts By Joe Lyons
Author Image

Joe Lyons

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
View All Posts By Joe Lyons

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
USATSI 21417863 168397130 lowres
NFL

LATEST Minnesota Vikings vs Los Angeles Chargers Odds, Picks, Line: Week 3 NFL Predictions

Author image Joe Lyons  •  19min
packerssaints 2
NFL
Green Bay Packers vs New Orleans Saints Odds, Picks, Line: Week 3 NFL Predictions
Author image Louis Fargher  •  1h

Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season is just days away and ahead of the Green Bay Packers vs New Orleans Saints, we have created a guide to the odds…

USATSI 21447330 168397130 lowres
NFL
New York Jets vs New England Patriots Odds, Picks, Line: Week 3 NFL Predictions
Author image Joe Lyons  •  2h

The New England Patriots have the opportunity to get their first win of the season against the New York Jets in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season. Find the…

NFL betting
NFL
How To Bet On The NFL In Texas – TX Sports Betting Sites
Author image Lee Astley  •  14h
NFL betting
NFL
How To Bet On The NFL In South Dakota – SD Sports Betting Sites
Author image Lee Astley  •  14h
23a04fff9e5eae22412e8b6e12ee9656
NFL
Dolphins Injury Report: Jaylen Waddle In Concussion Protocol
Author image Owen Jones  •  16h
NFL betting
NFL
How To Bet On The NFL In Washington – WA Sports Betting Sites
Author image Lee Astley  •  14h
Arrow to top