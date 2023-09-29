NFL

Chargers Depth Chart: Kelley Should Start At RB Again With Ekeler Doubtful

Anthony R. Cardenas
Sports Editor
The Los Angeles Chargers picked up a win to salvage their season last week, defeating the Vikings on the road in a hard fought contest. They’ll face off against a division opponent this weekend when the Raiders come to town, and they might be without their star running back for the third straight game.

Chargers Could Be Without Ekeler Yet Again

Austin Ekeler suffered a high ankle sprain in the Chargers opening week loss to the Dolphins. He was considered week-to-week but hasn’t played since, and a bulk of the carries have gone to back up Joshua Kelley so far in 2023. Ekeler returned to practice on Wednesday for the first time since the injury, participating in individual drills which included bouncing up and down on the ailing ankle.

The news was not as positive when the final injury report was released for Los Angeles on Friday. Ekeler is officially listed as doubtful, meaning that Kelley is likely in line for yet another start.

Kelley hasn’t fared well as the starter. After picking up 91 yards as RB2 in Week 1, he has just 51 rushing yards since then and is getting them at a 2.1 YPC average. Last week against the Vikings, Kelley had 11 carries for 12 yards.

Kelley Will Have To Step Up In Third Consecutive Start

The hope is that the running game can start to pick things up against Las Vegas. The Raiders have the 21st ranked rushing defense so far in 2023, and the Chargers should look to use a balanced attack that includes plenty of touches for Kelley and the other backs on the Chargers roster.

Ekeler is a key piece to Los Angeles’ offensive attack. He has scored 38 touchdowns over the past two seasons, and is one of the best dual-threat backs in the entire NFL. He has been durable up until this season, missing back-to-back games for the first time since 2020 and the third time ever.

He’ll have some time to heal up. The Chargers have a bye coming up in Week 5, which would give Ekeler yet another two weeks of rest before returning to action. Los Angeles faces a tough couple of matchups when they return to action, with games against the Cowboys and Chiefs on the horizon in Weeks 6 and 7.

The Chargers are currently listed at 4.5 point favorites over the Raiders this Sunday.

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
Arrow to top