The Carolina Panthers reportedly received some serious, high-priced offers in exchange for pass rusher Brian Burns, but the team declined and decided to keep the rising star on their roster. But now, they might be without him for the first game of the season if the two sides can’t come to an agreement on his contract.

Panthers Rumors: Burns Absent From Walk Through On Monday

Developing situation: #Panthers star pass-rusher Brian Burns did not participate at team walkthroughs today and HC Frank Reich declined to provide details whether his absence is related to his contract. Reich: “Do I hope he’s there vs. Atlanta? Absolutely. But if he’s not there,… pic.twitter.com/VtKD1MVQKP — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 4, 2023

He hasn’t been a hold out in training camp, as Burns has been a full participant in most of the Panthers’ team activities this off-season. But things changed a bit in that regard this week as we approach the start of the 2023 NFL season, as Burns made a bit of a stand on Monday.

It was reported by Panthers’ head coach Frank Reich that Burns did not participate in the team’s walk throughs, and declined to comment on the situation any further.

Burns is coming off of a career year in which he notched 12.5 sacks, and feels as though he deserves to be paid like one of the better pass rushers in the league. He is entering the final year of his rookie contract, of which the picked up option gives him a massive pay raise for the season. But what Burns truly wants is long-term stability.

Holdout Might Not Be A Thing

Panthers edge rusher Brian Burns didn’t participate in walkthrough today. HC Frank Reich said it’s a “personal issue” & “I’ll defer to Brian on that.” It’s Burns’ 2nd straight missed practice. He remains in team facility and meetings. Reich: “My view of Brian Burns doesn’t… pic.twitter.com/38pvQt47zH — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) September 4, 2023

He was one of the hottest commodities on the trade market last year. According to reports, the Los Angeles Rams came calling before the trade deadline last year, offering multiple first round picks in exchange for Burns. After the season, the Bears were looking for Burns’ name to be included in the package that included the first overall pick, but the Panthers again didn’t budge on their stance of keeping him around.

There are conflicting reports about what Burns plans to do with his situation and potential hold out. His absence from the walk throughs is certainly alarming, but he is apparently not considering a hold out. A quote from Burns on the topic:

Of course it’s been on my mind. This is personal, but I’ve been working on my relationship with God. I left it in his hands. I just did everything I could in my power to be on this field with my teammates. I feel if you live the right way, good things will happen to you.

The Panthers will take on the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday at 1pm Eastern.

