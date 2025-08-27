Carolina has traded veteran WR Adam Thielen back to the Minnesota Vikings

On Wednesday, the Carolina Panthers and Minnesota Vikings completed a trade. The Panthers receive a 2026 fifth-round pick and a 2027 fourth-round pick.

However, the biggest news coming out of this deal is that WR Adam Thielen is heading back home. Minnesota got Thielen, a conditional 2026 seventh-round pick, and a 2027 fifth-round pick. Ahead of the 2025 season, the Vikings were struggling for WR depth. Now, Adam Thielen is back where he began his NFL career.

Adam Thielen was traded to the Minnesota Vikings on Wednesday

Homecoming: Panthers and Vikings are finalizing a trade for WR Adam Thielen to return to Minnesota, sources tell ESPN. The trade: Vikings get Thielen, a conditional 2026 seventh-round pick and a 2027 fifth-round pick. Panthers get a 2026 fifth-round pick and a 2027… pic.twitter.com/GETXaMjY21 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 27, 2025



Minnesota is home to Adam Thielen in more ways than one. The 35-year-old is from Detroit Lakers, Minnesota. Thielen played collegiately at Minnesota State before going undrafted in 2013. Eventually, he got his start with the Minnesota Vikings as a member of the practice squad. Over the years, Thielen worked his way onto the 53-man roster as a special teams player and backup WR. Fast-forward to 2016, and he became a full-time starter for the Vikings.

Thielen played the first nine seasons of his career for Minnesota before they released him after 2022. The Pro Bowl WR landed on his feet and signed with the Panthers. He played two seasons with Carolina and was set to enter his third. That was until the Vikings and Panthers completed a trade on Wednesday. After two seasons, Adam Thielen has made his way back to Minnesota.

BACK WHERE HE BELONGS‼️ The #Vikings have agreed to terms on a trade to acquire @athielen19.https://t.co/GCRw2Mqq3B pic.twitter.com/Fk05MV2TW3 — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) August 27, 2025

During training camp, several WRs have been dealing with injuries. That includes All-Pro Justin Jefferson. Additionally, the Vikings will be without WR2 Jordan Addison for the first three games. He is serving a suspension for a DUI incident in July 2024. Adam Thielen’s final season with the Vikings was Kevin O’Connell’s first year with the team.

The veteran WR had 70 catches on 107 targets for 716 yards and six receiving touchdowns. Adam Thielen has some familiarity with O’Connell’s offensive system. That should make his transition back to Minnesota smooth. If he adjusts quickly, there’s a strong chance he starts the season as the WR2. Even when Jordan Addison returns, Adam Thielen is a reliable WR3 for first-year QB J.J. McCarthy.