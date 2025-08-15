NFL

Vikings’ Kevin O’Connell understands the pressure to develop J.J. McCarthy

Zach Wolpin
Sports Editor
During the preseason in 2024, Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy suffered a season-ending knee injury. He needed surgery and was on the bench the entire year. 

That forced Sam Darnold to be their starter last season. Minnesota did not re-sign Darnold this offseason with the intention of McCarthy being the starter in 2025. Head coach Kevin O’Connell has shown praise for the young QB in his first season of real action. Speaking with NFL insider Dianna Russini, O’Connell mentioned the pressure of developing J.J. McCarthy into their long-term QB.

Can QB whisperer Kevin O’Connell make J.J. McCarthy a star?


With the 10th pick in the 2024 NFL draft, the Vikings selected QB J.J. McCarthy out of Michigan. In the team’s first preseason game of 2024, McCarthy suffered a season-ending knee injury. He was forced to miss his entire first season, but is set to be Minnesota’s starter in 2025. This offseason is all about speculation for J.J. McCarthy. Can he quickly adapt to the NFL and keep the Vikings a contender in the NFC?

Vikings fans are optimistic about McCarthy’s chance of succeeding. That’s because they have QB whisperer Kevin O’Connell. He’s helped QBs reach their full potential in his system. This includes Kirk Cousins, Josh Dobbs, and Sam Darnold. After being looked over as a starter, O’Connell helped Sam Darnold and the Vikings go 14-3 last season.

The former second overall pick enjoyed the most successful season of his career under O’Connell. With his track record, Vikings fans are confident he can get the most out of McCarthy. In college, Michigan had a run-first offense. That will not be the case for McCarthy in Minnesota. He has one of the game’s best receivers to throw to.

Having Justin Jefferson at WR is a luxury not many QBs get to have. Last season, Jefferson had 103 catches for 1,533 yards and 10 touchdowns. During his senior season at Michigan, J.J. McCarthy passed for 2,991 yards, 22 touchdowns, and four interceptions. His 72.3 completion percentage led all QBs in the Big 10 in 2023. He’s an accurate passer, but head coach Kevin O’Connell has made comments about McCarthy needing to layer his throws. All things that O’Connell can help the young QB work on.

