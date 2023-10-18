NFL

Cardinals Injury Report: Arizona designated QB Kyler Murray to return from the PUP list

Zach Wolpin
Sports Editor
When the 2023 started, the Cardinals knew they would be without QB Kyler Murray. He was placed on the PUP list after tearing his ACL in December 2022. However, Arizona did not rule him out for the entire season. They did have to act quickly and sign a QB. The Cardinals went with Joshua Dobbs. 

Through their first six games this season, the Cardinals are 1-5. Dobbs has been getting better each week but after today’s news. Murray’s return is imminent. Sources around the league reported that Kyler Murray was designated to return from the PUP list for Arizona. That means they had 21 days to activate him to the 53-man roster.

Kyler Murray could be starting again by mid-November for the Cardinals in 2023


Kyler Murray was drafted first overall by Arizona in the 2019 NFL Draft. He’s 25-31-1 in 57 career games played and started for the Cardinals. In December of last season, Murray tore his ACL and has been slowly progressing towards being ready. The Cardinals were prepared for this and signed Joshua Dobbs in the meantime. However, they knew there would be a time when both players had to prep for being the starter in practice and that time was coming.

The Cardinals have a full three weeks to get Murray fully acclimated and make sure he is 100 percent for his first start. In the meantime, the team still has to prepare Dobbs to be the starter each week. That’s not something that normally happens in the NFL. Starters usually get a majority of the reps and backups get less work.


Luckily for the Cardinals, it’s something their OC Drew Petzing has experience with. He was with Cleveland in 2022. Jacoby Brissett had to start the season with Deshuan Watson suspended for the first six games. At the time, they had to prepare Brissett to be the starter while also working in Watson so he could start once he was available. The Cardinals will be dealing with a similar situation this season.

For now, Joshua Dobbs is going to start for Arizona. When the time comes, Kyler Murray is going to be the starter again and they have to get him prepared. This is Murray’s first year in a new system and he is going to have to adjust as well. If Murray takes the full three weeks to get back, his first game back on the active roster could be on 11/12 vs. the Falcons.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
