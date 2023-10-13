NFL

Los Angeles Rams vs Arizona Cardinals Odds, Picks, Line: Week 6 NFL Predictions

Louis Fargher
Sports Editor
2 min read
A huge clash is in store for Week 6 of the 2023 NFL  season as the Los Angeles Rams face the Arizona Cardinals this Sunday. 

Rams vs Cardinals Picks 

  • Over 27.5 points – LA Rams (-120)
  • Puka Nacua TD (+120)
Rams vs Cardinals Pick 1: Over 27.5 points – LA Rams (-120)

The Arizona defense has allowed four straight opponents to score at least 28 points and no team in football allows more red-zone trips than the Cards.

That’s great news for the Rams team total Over 27.5 as L.A. sits sixth in Red Zone TD percentage and the only thing stopping this offense from scoring more has been its lack of drives inside the opposing 20.

With that said, we expect the Rams to secure a high points tally and reign victorious against their opponents in a huge clash this weekend.

Rams vs Cardinals Pick 2: Puka Nacua TD (+120)

The American wide-receiver is one of the youngest prospects in the NFL, being just 22 years of age, however Nacua has made a strong start to the NFL season,

Receiving two Touchdowns so far, Nacua has been a threat throughout the Rams’ matches so far and could cause problems for the Cardinals this Sunday.

With that in mind, we think at +120, staking on the 22-year-old to secure a Touchdown in the match is a strong bet for your NFL weekend.

Rams vs Cardinals Odds and Line

  • Moneyline: Los Angeles Rams: -305| Arizona Cardinals: +255
  • Point Spread: Rams (-7.0) -105 | Cardinals (+7) -115
  • Total Points: Over 48.5 –105 | Under 48.5 -108

Louis Fargher is a sports betting writer, specialising in football news and statistics. He has a degree in Football Journalism and has published online articles for the Burton Albion website and produced match-day content for Chesterfield Academy. He has also gained experience through attending press-boxes in Premier League and EFL stadiums.
Arrow to top