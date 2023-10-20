NFL

Calvin Ridley’s role on offense continues to diminish for the Jaguars after just one catch in Week 7

Zach Wolpin
This season, the Jaguars have a loaded offense and Trevor Lawrence does a great job of getting everyone involved. During TNF vs. the Saints, WR Calvin Ridley had zero catches in the first half and only one catch for the entire game. The 28-year-old only had four targets in Week 7 vs. New Orleans. 

Ridley was traded to the Jaguars and many anticipated him being the WR1. However, that has not been the case through their first seven games of the 2023 season. Besides two games with 100+ receiving yards, he’s had 40 or fewer receiving yards in the other five. There is simply too much talent on the Jags’ offense for Ridley to be getting the WR1 targets he was used to in Atlanta.

How can the Jaguars try and get Calvin Ridley more involved?

With the Atlanta Falcons in 2020, Calvin Ridley was a true WR1. He had 90 catches for 1,374 receiving yards and nine touchdowns. That is by far the most productive season that Ridley’s had in the NFL. Many anticipated him having a similar role for the Jaguars in 2023, but it hasn’t played out that way. He has three or fewer catches in four of his seven games played.

Leading the team in receiving yards (474) this season is WR Christian Kirk. Without Ridley in 2022, Kirk had his most productive season in the NFL. He had 84 catches for 1,108 and eight touchdowns. Kirk has built a connection with Trevor Lawrence and he’s been his favorite target in 2023. Additionally, his 39 catches are the second-most after TE Evan Engram who has 41.


What really matters is that the team is having a lot of success this season. Sure, Calvin Ridley would like to have a few more targets and catches this season. However, he’s probably thinking about the team and making his postseason debut. There’s still a lot of football left to be played this season. Jacksonville has set themselves up for success starting the season 5-2 through their first seven games.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
