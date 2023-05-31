NBA

Caleb Martin Is Second Nevada Player To Reach NBA Finals

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
4 min read
rsz martin caleb utah state 010219 98
rsz martin caleb utah state 010219 98

Caleb Martin was one of the top performers and best stories of the 2023 Eastern Conference Finals, and there is a solid argument that he should have won MVP of the series. The little known shooting guard comes from the University of Nevada-Reno, and is just the second player from the school to ever reach the NBA Finals.

Martin may be new to your television screen, but he isn’t new to the NBA. After going undrafted in 2019, he was signed by the Charlotte Hornets to a 2-way contract, and played in 18 games his rookie season. He averaged 6 points in 17 minutes per game.

Caleb Martin Is Second Nevada Player To Make NBA Finals

After two seasons coming in and out of the regular rotation with Charlotte, the team eventually waived Martin and he became a free agent.

But according to a story that he himself confirms, Carolina rapper J. Cole helped him in getting a roster spot with the Heat. Martin was working out in Cole’s gym, explaining to him that he was having trouble finding another job in the NBA. Cole used his connections, specifically one with Caron Butler, who is an assistant coach in Miami.

Caleb Martin was given a tryout, and eventually a roster spot.

He wasn’t an immediate spark by any means. His playing time and numbers increased as he began to impress the Heat with his performances, but he was still averaging less than 10 points in less than 23 minutes per. In Game 7 of last year’s Eastern Conference Finals, Martin received a “Did Not Play – Coaches Decision”.

And it is not as though the phenomenon started during the regular season. Martin’s numbers were solid, but pedestrian compared to how he has performed in the postseason. He was till below a double-digit point average, and his shooting percentages actually dipped.

But like his teammate Jimmy Butler, Martin has turned up his performance when the lights are the brightest. Over the 7 games of the ECF, he averaged 19.3 points on 60/48/87 shooting splits, and added 6.4 rebounds per contest as well. The argument for him winning MVP of the series is a strong one.

His alma mater is proud of him. The Nevada Wolf Pack Men’s Basketball program has made positive strides over the last decade, and have sent a handful of players into the NBA. But very few have enjoyed deep playoff runs, and even fewer have made it to the NBA Finals.

Caleb Martin is the second Nevada player to ever make it this far. JaVale McGee is a 3-time NBA Champion, and he played for the Wolf Pack from 2006-2008.

NBA Betting Guides You May Like

 

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic . Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic . Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
rsz martin caleb utah state 010219 98
NBA

LATEST Caleb Martin Is Second Nevada Player To Reach NBA Finals

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  58s
rsz michael malone 900x600 1
NBA
WATCH: Nuggets Players, Coaches Praise Heat Ahead Of NBA Finals
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  33min

The Denver Nuggets waited patiently to see who their opponent would be for the 2023 NBA Finals. Nikola Jokić and company had made quick work of the Lakers in the…

rsz bob myers podium getty 1343445655
NBA
WATCH: Bob Myers Praises Steph Curry On His Way Out The Door
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  2h

The Golden State Warriors will be facing a summer of uncertainty and potential change, and it began on Tuesday with the tenure of general manager Bob Myers coming to an…

rsz dfdf
NBA
Report: Teams In Australia Are Interested In PG John Wall
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  3h
usatsi 20553314
NBA
The Atlanta Hawks Are Favorites To Land Jaylen Brown
Author image Owen Jones  •  3h
bob myers warriors
NBA
Golden State Warriors President And GM Stepping Down
Author image Owen Jones  •  7h
rsz 1171815281
NBA
Pat Riley Has Been A Part Of 26% Of All NBA Finals In History
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  8h
Arrow to top