Caleb Martin Is Second Nevada Player To Reach NBA Finals

Caleb Martin was one of the top performers and best stories of the 2023 Eastern Conference Finals, and there is a solid argument that he should have won MVP of the series. The little known shooting guard comes from the University of Nevada-Reno, and is just the second player from the school to ever reach the NBA Finals.

Martin may be new to your television screen, but he isn’t new to the NBA. After going undrafted in 2019, he was signed by the Charlotte Hornets to a 2-way contract, and played in 18 games his rookie season. He averaged 6 points in 17 minutes per game.

Caleb Martin Is Second Nevada Player To Make NBA Finals

Caleb Martin went undrafted after returning for his senior year at Nevada. He was cut by the Hornets in 2021. J. Cole was actually the one who reached out to the Heat staff, urging them to sign Martin. Martin just dropped 26 for Miami — now headed BACK to the NBA Finals. pic.twitter.com/i10egjzfeZ — Front Office Sports (@FOS) May 30, 2023

After two seasons coming in and out of the regular rotation with Charlotte, the team eventually waived Martin and he became a free agent.

But according to a story that he himself confirms, Carolina rapper J. Cole helped him in getting a roster spot with the Heat. Martin was working out in Cole’s gym, explaining to him that he was having trouble finding another job in the NBA. Cole used his connections, specifically one with Caron Butler, who is an assistant coach in Miami.

Caleb Martin was given a tryout, and eventually a roster spot.

He wasn’t an immediate spark by any means. His playing time and numbers increased as he began to impress the Heat with his performances, but he was still averaging less than 10 points in less than 23 minutes per. In Game 7 of last year’s Eastern Conference Finals, Martin received a “Did Not Play – Coaches Decision”.

Don’t know how NBA scouts let Caleb Martin go undrafted He averaged 19 his senior year making All-MWC first team and MWC All-Defense while leading Nevada to a 29-5 record (best in school history). pic.twitter.com/vaB3ONKs66 — Teg🚨 (@IQfor3) May 30, 2023

And it is not as though the phenomenon started during the regular season. Martin’s numbers were solid, but pedestrian compared to how he has performed in the postseason. He was till below a double-digit point average, and his shooting percentages actually dipped.

But like his teammate Jimmy Butler, Martin has turned up his performance when the lights are the brightest. Over the 7 games of the ECF, he averaged 19.3 points on 60/48/87 shooting splits, and added 6.4 rebounds per contest as well. The argument for him winning MVP of the series is a strong one.

His alma mater is proud of him. The Nevada Wolf Pack Men’s Basketball program has made positive strides over the last decade, and have sent a handful of players into the NBA. But very few have enjoyed deep playoff runs, and even fewer have made it to the NBA Finals.

Caleb Martin is the second Nevada player to ever make it this far. JaVale McGee is a 3-time NBA Champion, and he played for the Wolf Pack from 2006-2008.

