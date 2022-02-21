Napoli will be keeping their Scudetto dream alive when they take on Cagliari.

Cagliari v Napoli Live Stream

If you’re willing to watch Cagliari v Napoli in the Italian Serie A, bet365 has got you covered.

If you are a new user, you can register an account with bet365 and watch the Cagliari v Napoli live stream. To watch the live stream, you must have either a funded account or have placed a bet within the past 24 hours prior to the event.

You may join bet365 by using the link below, which also allows you to take advantage of their fantastic new customer offer.

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits Visit Site Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Available to new customers only. Make a qualifying deposit of £5* or more and claim the offer within 30 days of registering your account to qualify for 500% of that amount in Bet Credits, up to a maximum of £50* in Bet Credits. Once released, your Bet Credits will be held in your account balance and are non-withdrawable. To release your Bet Credits for use, you must place qualifying bets to the value of your qualifying deposit (capped at £10*) and they must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer. Only qualifying bets placed and settled after claiming the offer will count towards this requirement.

Cagliari v Napoli Preview

Napoli would be eager to registered a win over Cagliari on Monday night. In the last five meetings between these two sides, the home team has won only once. Cagliari have registered just one win in their last five games across all competitions with the 2-1 win over Atalanta coming as something of a shock.

Napoli have lost just once in their last five outings and in their most recent Serie A game, held leaders Inter Milan to a 1-1 draw. They also held Barcelona to a 1-1 draw in the first leg of the Europa League Round of 32.

Luciano Spalletti has done a wonderful job so far. As things stand, the visitors are only three points shy of the top place in the league standings. The fact that both Milan and Internazionale dropped points this week means that the Neopolitans have a chance of taking the Scudetto fight down the wire.

When does Cagliari v Napoli kick-off?

Cagliari v Napoli kicks off at 18:00 PM on February 21, 2022.

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits Visit Site Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Available to new customers only. Make a qualifying deposit of £5* or more and claim the offer within 30 days of registering your account to qualify for 500% of that amount in Bet Credits, up to a maximum of £50* in Bet Credits. Once released, your Bet Credits will be held in your account balance and are non-withdrawable. To release your Bet Credits for use, you must place qualifying bets to the value of your qualifying deposit (capped at £10*) and they must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer. Only qualifying bets placed and settled after claiming the offer will count towards this requirement.

Cagliari v Napoli Team News

Cagliari Team News

Former Napoli hitman Leonardo Pavoletti is expected to lead the line once again. He has scored three goals in his last four games. Kevin Strootman, Matteo Lovato and Nahitan Nandez miss out due to injury.

Cagliari possible starting lineup:

Cragno; Ceppitelli, Goldaniga, Obert; Bellanova, Grassi, Baselli, Marin, Dalbert; Pedro, Pavoletti

Napoli Team News

Hirving Lozano and Matteo Politano are out injured. David Ospina is set to replace Alex Meret who played a 1-1 draw with Barcelona.

Napoli possible starting lineup:

Ospina; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Koulibaly, Rui; Demme, Ruiz; Elmas, Zielinski, Insigne; Mertens