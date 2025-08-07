NFL

Buffalo's Josh Allen will not play in the preseason opener vs. the Giants

Zach Wolpin
As the 2025 season quickly approaches, it offers new hope that change is coming. For the Buffalo Bills, there’s nothing to change about their regular-season success. They’ve won the AFC East five consecutive years. 

The Bills are eager to flip their postseason luck in recent years. One player with the ability to control Buffalo’s destiny is 2024 league MVP, Josh Allen. On Saturday, the Bills are home to face the New York Giants in the preseason opener. Starting QB Josh Allen will not play for Buffalo.

Josh Allen will not be available for the Bills on Saturday


At a press conference on Thursday, Bills head coach Sean McDermott announced that Josh Allen will not suit up on Saturday. Buffalo plans to rest their QB1 for their preseason opener vs. the Giants. That still leaves two preseason games for Allen to get playing time before the 2025 regular season begins. Backup QB will get the start on Saturday afternoon vs. the Giants.

This is Trubisky’s second stint with Buffalo. He was previously with the team in 2021, playing in six games and making zero starts. That’s because Josh Allen has been an ironman for the Bills in his career. Since the 2019 season, Allen hasn’t missed a start for the Bills. Including the playoffs, he’s started 114 straight games for Buffalo. The next closest is Lions’ Jared Goff at 51 games.

Sean McDermott told reporters Thursday morning that the “ones” will play for roughly a quarter. After that, they’ll start making substitutions to get backups valuable playing time. McDermott mentioned that Trubisky getting playing time with the starters is beneficial to Buffalo. If Josh Allen went down, Trubisky would instantly become the starter. Any live reps he can get with he first team are valuable.

The Bills are holding Allen out to ensure that he is ready to go for Week 1 of the 2025 season. That’s the standard procedure with most starting QBs in the NFL. Rookies or second-year players could see more work in the preseason. An established veteran like Josh Allen will likely take a majority of his preseason reps in their game on August 23 vs. the Buccaneers.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily.
