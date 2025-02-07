NFL

Bills’ Josh Allen wins 2024 AP NFL Most Valuable Player

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
2 min read
Josh Allen MVP pic
Josh Allen MVP pic

Ahead of the Super Bowl on Sunday, the NFL had its Honor’s Ceremony on Thursday evening. For just the third time in league history, the MVP did not make first-team All-Pro. 

Lamar Jackson was first-team All-Pro at QB in 2024, but Josh Allen won MVP. It’s the first MVP trophy for Allen in his seven-year NFL career. It would have been Jackson’s third MVP and his second straight.

Josh Allen narrowly beat Lamar Jackson for MVP in 2024


Buffalo’s Josh Allen had 383 total votes and 27 first-place votes for MVP. Lamar Jackson had 362 total votes and 23 first-place votes. In 2024, the Bills hit a major reset offensively. They parted ways with their top two receivers, Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis. The Bills went with a revamped WR core and Josh Allen still found a way to take his team to the AFC Championship.

In 17 games started, Allen finished with a 13-4 record and won the AFC East. He had 3,731 passing yards, 28 passing touchdowns, and six interceptions. Allen added 102 carries for 551 yards and 12 rushing touchdowns. That’s 40 total touchdowns in his MVP season. Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson statistically had a better season than Allen but did not win MVP in 2024.

Jackson went 12-5 with the Ravens in 17 starts this season and they won the AFC North. The two-time league MVP had his strongest statistical season since entering the league. He had 4,172 passing yards, 41 passing touchdowns, and four interceptions. Jackson added 139 carries for 915 yards and four rushing touchdowns. That’s 45 total touchdowns for Jackson. Compared to the year Josh Allen had, Lamar Jackson’s was statistically better. Regardless, Allen is the 2024 MVP and it’s his first time winning the prestigious honor.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Patrick Mahomes Super Bowl pic
NFL

LATEST Super Bowl MVP odds: Who are the top three favorites to win the award?

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Feb 04 2025
Cooper Kupp Rams pic
NFL
The Rams are openly seeking to trade All-Pro WR Cooper Kupp this offseason
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Feb 04 2025

In 2024, the Los Angeles Rams finished 10-7 and won the NFC West. They beat the Vikings 27-9 in the wildcard round. However, the Rams lost a tough game 28-22…

Myles Garrett Browns pic
NFL
Myles Garrett has requested a trade from the Cleveland Browns after eight seasons
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Feb 03 2025

With the first pick in the 2017 NFL draft, the Browns selected Myles Garrett out of Texas A&M. The 29-year-old has played all eight of his professional seasons in Cleveland. …

Chip Kelly Ohio State pic
NFL
Chip Kelly has been hired as the next offensive coordinator for the Raiders
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Feb 03 2025
Shedeur Sanders pic
NFL
Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders made a subtle hint to where he thinks he will be drafted
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 31 2025
Harold Fannin Jr. pic
NFL
Draft analysts are raving about Bowling Green TE Harold Fannin Jr.
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 31 2025
Brandon Graham Eagles pic 1
NFL
Eagles injury update: Brandon Graham has a chance to play in Super Bowl 59
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 31 2025
Arrow to top