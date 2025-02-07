Bills’ Josh Allen wins 2024 AP NFL Most Valuable Player

Ahead of the Super Bowl on Sunday, the NFL had its Honor’s Ceremony on Thursday evening. For just the third time in league history, the MVP did not make first-team All-Pro.

Lamar Jackson was first-team All-Pro at QB in 2024, but Josh Allen won MVP. It’s the first MVP trophy for Allen in his seven-year NFL career. It would have been Jackson’s third MVP and his second straight.

Josh Allen narrowly beat Lamar Jackson for MVP in 2024

MVP MVP MVP 👏@BuffaloBills‘ Josh Allen wins the AP Most Valuable Player Award 🏆 pic.twitter.com/EC5Ocf3uE6 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) February 7, 2025



Buffalo’s Josh Allen had 383 total votes and 27 first-place votes for MVP. Lamar Jackson had 362 total votes and 23 first-place votes. In 2024, the Bills hit a major reset offensively. They parted ways with their top two receivers, Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis. The Bills went with a revamped WR core and Josh Allen still found a way to take his team to the AFC Championship.

In 17 games started, Allen finished with a 13-4 record and won the AFC East. He had 3,731 passing yards, 28 passing touchdowns, and six interceptions. Allen added 102 carries for 551 yards and 12 rushing touchdowns. That’s 40 total touchdowns in his MVP season. Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson statistically had a better season than Allen but did not win MVP in 2024.

Jackson went 12-5 with the Ravens in 17 starts this season and they won the AFC North. The two-time league MVP had his strongest statistical season since entering the league. He had 4,172 passing yards, 41 passing touchdowns, and four interceptions. Jackson added 139 carries for 915 yards and four rushing touchdowns. That’s 45 total touchdowns for Jackson. Compared to the year Josh Allen had, Lamar Jackson’s was statistically better. Regardless, Allen is the 2024 MVP and it’s his first time winning the prestigious honor.