Buffalo Bills Will Be Shorthanded Against Dolphins, Jordan Poyer Out Sunday

The Buffalo Bills will play in arguable the biggest game on the NFL schedule this coming week as they play host to the Miami Dolphins. Buffalo will need all hands on deck in order to slow down Miami’s historically high-powered offense, but they’ll be without one of their most important defenders in Jordan Poyer.

Bills Will Be Without Jordan Poyer Against Dolphins

Bills ruled out S Jordan Poyer for Sunday’s game vs. Miami due to a knee injury. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 29, 2023

After being unable to practice on both Wednesday and Thursday, Bills coach Sean McDermott announced on Friday that Poyer would be unavailable for Sunday’s game. He is dealing with a knee issue that he suffered in last week’s game against Washington, and hasn’t made a full enough recovery to even get back on the practice field this week.

It is a huge blow to the Bills ahead of such an important game. Buffalo has had one of the top defenses in the NFL so far through three weeks, thanks in large part to their secondary. They’ve allowed the 3rd fewest yards and touchdowns of any defense in the league, and have the most takeaways with 9.

They have talent all over their defensive backfield, but Poyer is one of their most important pieces. He has been the team’s starting strong safety for the better part of 7 years now, and knows the ins and outs of Buffalo’s scheme better than anyone.

Rapp Will Need To Step Up In Poyer’s Place

Thursday injury report pic.twitter.com/EsGjmnNWI2 — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) September 28, 2023

Communication is going to be one of the biggest keys to the game for the Bills’ defense given how dangerous Miami’s offense is, which has thrown defenses for a loop so far this season.

Poyer isn’t the only key player dealing with injury issues for Buffalo. Starters Micah Hyde and Leonard Floyd did not appear at practice on Wednesday, putting their status for Sunday in jeopardy. But they were back in action on Thursday, as both were able to be full participants.

Through the first three weeks, Poyer has racked up 14 combined tackles and 10 solo. He qualified for the Pro Bowl for the first time in his career in 2022. Taylor Rapp is the next player listed on the depth chart and should see an increase in snaps this weekend.

The Bills are currently 2.5 point favorites.

NFL Betting Guides You May Like