Division rivals and Super Bowl contenders Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins meet in Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season. Find the odds and lines here as well as our picks for the clash.

Bills vs Dolphins Picks

Miami Dolphins money line (+125)

Tyreek Hill first touchdown scorer (+600)

Bills vs Dolphins Pick 1: Miami Dolphins money line (+125 with BetOnline)

The Miami Dolphins are the hottest team in the NFL currently and chose not to break the league record for most points in a game (72) out of respect for their opponents with a resounding 70-20 win against the Denver Broncos last week.

The offense led by quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is nothing short of deadly and the lowest amount of points they’ve been held to was 24 against the New England Patriots in Week 2.

Buffalo have responded well since a disappointing Week 1 loss to the New York Jets with victories against the Las Vegas Raiders and Washington Commanders, but the Dolphins are still preferred here to remain unbeaten.

Bills vs Dolphins Pick 2: Tyreek Hill first touchdown scorer (+600 with BetOnline)

Tyreek Hill is widely regarded as one of, if not the best wide receiver in the NFL and the rapid 29-year-old has enjoyed a stellar start to the campaign – catching four touchdown passes for 412 yards and 21 first downs on 25 receptions.

He scored the first touchdown of the game against the Broncos with an incredible 54-yard run for six and this market offers increased value for your money. He’s Tua’s favourite red zone target and been the highest-graded offensive player of 2023 so far.

Bills vs Dolphins Odds and Line

Moneyline: Buffalo Bills: -145 | Miami Dolphins: +125

Buffalo Bills: -145 | Miami Dolphins: +125 Point Spread: Bills (-2.5) -110 | Dolphins (+2.5) -110

Bills (-2.5) -110 | Dolphins (+2.5) -110 Total Points: Over 53.5 –110 | Under 53.5 -110

