NFL

Buffalo Bills vs Miami Dolphins Odds, Picks, Line: Week 4 NFL Predictions

Author image
Joe Lyons
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
USATSI 21496421 168397130 lowres
USATSI 21496421 168397130 lowres

Division rivals and Super Bowl contenders Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins meet in Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season. Find the odds and lines here as well as our picks for the clash.

Bills vs Dolphins Picks 

  • Miami Dolphins money line (+125)
  • Tyreek Hill first touchdown scorer (+600)
$1,000 Welcome Bonus For Sports Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.

Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.

 Claim Offer

Bills vs Dolphins Pick 1: Miami Dolphins money line (+125 with BetOnline)

The Miami Dolphins are the hottest team in the NFL currently and chose not to break the league record for most points in a game (72) out of respect for their opponents with a resounding 70-20 win against the Denver Broncos last week.

The offense led by quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is nothing short of deadly and the lowest amount of points they’ve been held to was 24 against the New England Patriots in Week 2.

Buffalo have responded well since a disappointing Week 1 loss to the New York Jets with victories against the Las Vegas Raiders and Washington Commanders, but the Dolphins are still preferred here to remain unbeaten.

RELATED: NFL Week 4 Odds: Moneyline, Spread, Over/Under For ALL 16 Games

Bills vs Dolphins Pick 2: Tyreek Hill first touchdown scorer (+600 with BetOnline)

Tyreek Hill is widely regarded as one of, if not the best wide receiver in the NFL and the rapid 29-year-old has enjoyed a stellar start to the campaign – catching four touchdown passes for 412 yards and 21 first downs on 25 receptions.

He scored the first touchdown of the game against the Broncos with an incredible 54-yard run for six and this market offers increased value for your money. He’s Tua’s favourite red zone target and been the highest-graded offensive player of 2023 so far.

Bills vs Dolphins Odds and Line

  • Moneyline: Buffalo Bills: -145 | Miami Dolphins: +125
  • Point Spread: Bills (-2.5) -110 | Dolphins (+2.5) -110
  • Total Points: Over 53.5 –110 | Under 53.5 -110

Other NFL Content You May Like

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
View All Posts By Joe Lyons
Author Image

Joe Lyons

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
View All Posts By Joe Lyons

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
David Bahktiari Packers pic
NFL

LATEST Packers Injury Report: NFL Insiders fear that David Bahktiari could miss the rest of the 2023 season for Green Bay

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  6min
USATSI 21504597 168397130 lowres
NFL
Cincinnati Bengals vs Tennessee Titans Odds, Picks, Line: Week 4 NFL Predictions
Author image Joe Lyons  •  22min

After finally getting their first win on the board in Week 3, the Cincinnati Bengals meet the Tennessee Titans in Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season. Find the odds…

Ravens vs Browns Picks
NFL
Baltimore Ravens vs Cleveland Browns Odds, Picks, Line: Week 4 NFL Predictions
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  1h

We head to Baltimore for an AFC North showdown on Sunday – see below for our latest NFL Week 4 prediction as we offer up our Ravens and Brown picks,…

USATSI 21504883 168397130 lowres 1
NFL
Philadelphia Eagles vs Washington Commanders Odds, Picks, Line: Week 4 NFL Predictions
Author image Joe Lyons  •  1h
USATSI 21496421 168397130 lowres
NFL
Buffalo Bills vs Miami Dolphins Odds, Picks, Line: Week 4 NFL Predictions
Author image Joe Lyons  •  2h
Colts vs Rams Picks
NFL
Indianapolis Colts vs Los Angeles Rams Odds, Picks, Line: Week 4 NFL Predictions
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  1h
rsz usatsi 21496480 168398175 lowres
NFL
Vikings Justin Jefferson Is Tired Of People Thinking Their Season Is Over
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  15h
Arrow to top