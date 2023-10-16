After having a bye in Week 5, the Buccaneers hosted the Lions for a matchup in Week 6. Detroit was 4-1 coming into that game and has been playing extremely well. The Bucs’ offense looked off from the start of the game and they struggled to get any real production vs. the Vikings.

Baker Mayfield was 19-37 for 206 yards, zero touchdowns, and one interception. Tampa Bay’s offense failed to score a touchdown in Week 6 and only had two made field goals in their 20-6 loss. To make it worse, Mayfield suffered an injury to his non-throwing hand late in the fourth quarter. The Bucs are now 3-2 after losing to the Lions.

Will Baker Mayfield miss any time after suffering a hand injury in Week 6?

#Bucs QB Baker Mayfield took a hit to his left, non-throwing hand from a helmet on the last drive. Sources say X-Rays were negative, and it’s just bruised. The hope is it doesn’t affect him much this week, but the next few days will be key. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 16, 2023



On the last drive of the game, the Bucs still had their starters in. The game was not technically over, but they would have needed a miracle to win. Their offense had yet to score a touchdown and were trying to get that done late in the game. Baker Mayfield reportedly got hit in his non-throwing hand by a helmet. He finished the game for Tampa Bay but was seen getting X-rays done afterward.

Luckily, it’s his left hand and that shouldn’t affect him too much. If the injury is not too serious, the 28-year-old could be back in Week 7. However, some reports through Mayfield was dealing with a shoulder injury. Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network said it was his hand that was injured. We’ll have to wait and see what information the team gives in the coming days.

This hurts. BREAKING: Buccaneers Receive Concerning Injury Update On QB Baker Mayfield Following Loss vs. Lionshttps://t.co/DMrqcPxEz3 — TPS (@TotalProSports) October 16, 2023



If Mayfield is unable to play in Week 7, the Bucs will turn to backup QB, Kyle Trask. He was a second-round pick by Tampa Bay in 2021. Trask sat behind Tom Brady for two seasons. The 25-year-old was a QB during camp with Mayfield but lost the job and has been the backup since. In three seasons with the Bucs, he’s played in one game and made zero starts. It would be more than ideal for Tampa Bay to have Baker Mayfield back for Week 7.