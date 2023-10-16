NFL

Buccaneers Injury Report: Baker Mayfield suffered an injury to his non-throwing hand vs. the Lions in Week 6

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
3 min read
Baker Mayfield Bucs injured pic
Baker Mayfield Bucs injured pic

After having a bye in Week 5, the Buccaneers hosted the Lions for a matchup in Week 6. Detroit was 4-1 coming into that game and has been playing extremely well. The Bucs’ offense looked off from the start of the game and they struggled to get any real production vs. the Vikings. 

Baker Mayfield was 19-37 for 206 yards, zero touchdowns, and one interception. Tampa Bay’s offense failed to score a touchdown in Week 6 and only had two made field goals in their 20-6 loss. To make it worse, Mayfield suffered an injury to his non-throwing hand late in the fourth quarter. The Bucs are now 3-2 after losing to the Lions.

Will Baker Mayfield miss any time after suffering a hand injury in Week 6?


On the last drive of the game, the Bucs still had their starters in. The game was not technically over, but they would have needed a miracle to win. Their offense had yet to score a touchdown and were trying to get that done late in the game. Baker Mayfield reportedly got hit in his non-throwing hand by a helmet. He finished the game for Tampa Bay but was seen getting X-rays done afterward.

Luckily, it’s his left hand and that shouldn’t affect him too much. If the injury is not too serious, the 28-year-old could be back in Week 7. However, some reports through Mayfield was dealing with a shoulder injury. Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network said it was his hand that was injured. We’ll have to wait and see what information the team gives in the coming days.


If Mayfield is unable to play in Week 7, the Bucs will turn to backup QB, Kyle Trask. He was a second-round pick by Tampa Bay in 2021. Trask sat behind Tom Brady for two seasons. The 25-year-old was a QB during camp with Mayfield but lost the job and has been the backup since. In three seasons with the Bucs, he’s played in one game and made zero starts. It would be more than ideal for Tampa Bay to have Baker Mayfield back for Week 7.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Baker Mayfield Bucs injured pic
NFL

LATEST Buccaneers Injury Report: Baker Mayfield suffered an injury to his non-throwing hand vs. the Lions in Week 6

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  47min
CMC vs. Browns pic
NFL
49ers Injury Report: Christian McCaffrey and Deebo Samuel both left San Francisco’s Week 6 loss with injuries
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  1h

After an exciting weekend of football, there are no longer any unbeaten teams in the NFL. The 49ers and Eagles both lost this weekend. This means every team has at…

Justin Fields Bears injury pic
NFL
Bears Injury Report: Justin Fields could miss time for Chicago after suffering a dislocated thumb in his throwing hand
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  2h

In Week 6, the Bears were at home hosting the Vikings. Both teams were 1-4 heading into that contest and were desperate for a win. Kirk Cousins and the Vikings…

Dak Presscott Cowboys pic
NFL
How To Bet On NFL Monday Night Football In Texas – Cowboys vs Chargers
Author image Andy Newton  •  2h
jacksonville jaguars v dallas cowboys
NFL
Cowboys vs Chargers Betting Offer With Bovada: Claim $750 In MNF NFL Free Bets
Author image Andy Newton  •  2h
Justin Herbert
NFL
Justin Herbert Prop Bet Odds, Lines And Picks Vs Dallas Cowboys
Author image Olly Taliku  •  5h
Dak Prescott
NFL
Dak Prescott Prop Bet Odds, Lines And Picks Vs Los Angeles Chargers
Author image Olly Taliku  •  5h
Arrow to top