Tampa Bay take on a high flying Detroit Lions side this afternoon in week 6 action of the NFL season and ahead of the game, we have all the odds and lines here as well as our picks for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Detroit Lions.

Buccaneers vs Lions Picks

Detroit Lions To Cover (-3.0) (-110)

Amon-Ra St Brown over 90.5 receiving yards (-110)

Buccaneers vs Lions Pick 1: Back The Lions To Cover (-110 with BetOnline)

We are backing the high flying Detroit Lions to continue their hot start to the season this weekend when they face Tampa Bay at Raymond James Stadium in Florida.

Detroit haven’t lost in the NFL since their week 2 defeat to the Atlanta Seahawks, with three impressive victories in a row backing up an impressive start to the campaign from Jarred Goff and co.

Tampa Bay have also begun their season in good form, having only lost to the Eagles this year to kick off their season with a 3-1 record. We think that the Buccaneers will struggle on Sunday, against opposition that seem to have made some massive improvements to their team in the off season.

Buccaneers vs Lions Pick 2: Amon-Ra St Brown Over 90.5 Receiving Yards (-110 with BetOnline)

Our second pick for Detroit’s game this weekend is for Amonn-Ra St Brown to cover his receiving yards prop which has been set hat 90.5 yards for Sunday’s match.

The Lions wide receiver missed out on last weekend’s win against the Panthers with an injury, but returning to actionthis week we think Brown can easily cover his fairly high receiving prop.

Detroit’s star wide receiver has hit this receiving prop on two of his four games played so far this season, with triple digit receiving yards against Seattle and Atlanta in week 3 & 4.

Buccaneers vs Lions Odds and Line

Moneyline: Tampa Bay Buccaneers: +140 | Detroit Lions: -160

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: +140 | Detroit Lions: -160 Point Spread: Buccaneers (+3.0) -110 | Lions (-3.0) -110

Buccaneers (+3.0) -110 | Lions (-3.0) -110 Total Points: Over 42.5 –110 | Under 42.5 -110

