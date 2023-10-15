NFL

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Detroit Lions Odds, Picks, Line: Week 6 NFL Predictions

Olly Taliku
Amon-Ra St Brown
Amon-Ra St Brown

Tampa Bay take on a high flying Detroit Lions side this afternoon in week 6 action of the NFL season and ahead of the game, we have all the odds and lines here as well as our picks for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Detroit Lions.

Buccaneers vs Lions Picks 

  • Detroit Lions To Cover (-3.0) (-110)
  • Amon-Ra St Brown over 90.5 receiving yards (-110)
$1,000 Welcome Bonus For Sports

Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.

 Claim Offer

Buccaneers vs Lions Pick 1: Back The Lions To Cover (-110 with BetOnline)

We are backing the high flying Detroit Lions to continue their hot start to the season this weekend when they face Tampa Bay at Raymond James Stadium in Florida.

Detroit haven’t lost in the NFL since their week 2 defeat to the Atlanta Seahawks, with three impressive victories in a row backing up an impressive start to the campaign from Jarred Goff and co.

Tampa Bay have also begun their season in good form, having only lost to the Eagles this year to kick off their season with a 3-1 record. We think that the Buccaneers will struggle on Sunday, against opposition that seem to have made some massive improvements to their team in the off season.

Buccaneers vs Lions Pick 2: Amon-Ra St Brown Over 90.5 Receiving Yards  (-110 with BetOnline)

Our second pick for Detroit’s game this weekend is for Amonn-Ra St Brown to cover his receiving yards prop which has been set hat 90.5 yards for Sunday’s match.

The Lions wide receiver missed out on last weekend’s win against the Panthers with an injury, but returning to actionthis week we think Brown can easily cover his fairly high receiving prop.

Detroit’s star wide receiver has hit this receiving prop on two of his four games played so far this season, with triple digit receiving yards against Seattle and Atlanta in week 3 & 4.

Buccaneers vs Lions Odds and Line

  • Moneyline: Tampa Bay Buccaneers: +140 | Detroit Lions: -160
  • Point Spread: Buccaneers (+3.0) -110 | Lions (-3.0) -110
  • Total Points: Over 42.5 –110 | Under 42.5 -110

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
Olly Taliku

